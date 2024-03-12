Broncos Reacts Survey: Has Denver done enough to replace Justin Simmons?

The Denver Broncos released veteran safety Justin Simmons last week in a shocking move for fans. Although, in hindsight it probably made the most sense for both the roster and the salary cap. To fortify such a massive hole, they made two rather significant moves and still saved cap space in the process.

First, they brought back one of their own in P.J. Locke on a two-year deal. A former undrafted free agent in 2019, Locke has developed into a surprisingly solid starter for the Broncos’ defense after multiple suspensions by Kareem Jackson and injury opened up the opportunity for him.

Then on Monday, they agreed to terms with former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal. He was a lock-down safety late last season for Miami allowing 0 touchdowns, had two interceptions, and held quarterbacks to a 39.8 passer rating when throwing his way.

While Simmons is still playing at a high level, he will turn 31 this year and Denver’s two projected starters on the back end are now 27 and 25 respectively. Did they do enough? Vote in our survey this week and I’ll share the results on Friday/Saturday.

