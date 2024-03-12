Zach Wilson? Are you kidding me, Broncos?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Yesterday’s news that the Broncos were flirting with the idea of acquiring either Sam Darnold or Zach Wilson as free-agent stopgap QBs has me reeling.

FFS.



This franchise is no good at getting free agent QBs. https://t.co/erfnCNgp5p — Doctor of Words (& tights & over/under guesses) (@docllv) March 11, 2024

Have the Broncos not learned?

This has not gone well in the past.

Let’s review:

For a minute in 2016, Mark Sanchez was going to be the Broncos’ starter following Peyton Manning’s retirement. But after drafting Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian, the Broncos saw big things that did not include the Butt Fumbler, so he was cut before the regular season. The Siemian/Lynch era didn’t work out too well so the Broncos signed former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in 2018, thinking his Minneapolis Miracle was as much him as it was Stefon Diggs. But Demaryius Thomas (RIP) and Broncos Country found out the hard way that it was never Keenum’s accuracy that made that miracle happen. So Broncos moved on to signing free agent and former Ravens Super Bowl-winning QB Joe Flacco in 2019, the same year they drafted Drew Lock in the second round. Flacco went on IR and Lock ended up starting the remainder of the season, providing some false hope in Denver that he’d be a good starter with more time. Predictably, the 2020 trio of Lock, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien was subpar, so the Broncos went searching among 2021 free agents and came away with their best attempt yet - Teddy Bridgewater. Injuries plagued Bridgewater, so Lock was called into service once again, and once again gave only mediocre performances.

The rest is history as the Broncos overpaid Russell Wilson, assuming he would be the one to break the poor QB play cycle.

That did not happen and here we are - playing the insanity game again.

To be fair, I am generally against any bridge QB option for all the history I just mentioned. There’s a reason these guys are not re-signed by their current teams, and it only seems to delay the inevitable.

But I get the argument for having a very short-term veteran in there while the rookie gets up to speed. And if the Broncos are definitely going this route, Darnold was by far the better choice — and now it looks as if that’s not even an option.

A new QB in Minnesota: The #Vikings are expected to sign #49ers QB Sam Darnold, per me and @TomPelissero.



Darnold gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, sources say, and joins former teammate Josh McCown, who is Minnesota’s new QB coach.



Kirk Cousins out, Darnold in. pic.twitter.com/QzrZDJ1Sdq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

But Wilson? Good grief. Why would any team pay him money on Game Day other than to scan tickets?

This is my favorite commentary on Wilson’s ability as a quarterback:

“Wilson is what happens when blindly seeing the highlights of quarterback play without taking a critical eye on more important factors regarding the position than the ability to create outside the structure of the offense. ...Wilson gets pressured and runs around in the backfield like he’s waiting for Apple maps to load without any cell towers in the area.”

So who’s up next - Sam Howell? Paxton Lynch done with the XFL? Heck, let’s chat with Joe Flacco again just for fun.

Ugh.

100%.



It's like we take the Stupid Pill every March https://t.co/2fMZQWgjTh — Doctor of Words (& tights & over/under guesses) (@docllv) March 11, 2024

The Broncos are rebuilding, and 2024 is likely to be painful - especially after unloading Justin Simmons and Jerry Jeudy.

But the only way to survive it is to have confidence the team is building toward something long-term - and not just another short-term disaster at the most important position on the field.

Poll Bridge QBs are... An abject disaster

A necessary evil in the NFL

The best approach to building a complete team while waiting for a rookie to come along in development vote view results 0% An abject disaster (0 votes)

0% A necessary evil in the NFL (0 votes)

0% The best approach to building a complete team while waiting for a rookie to come along in development (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

