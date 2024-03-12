Broncos’ safety Brandon Jones contract details

The Denver Broncos will reportedly sign former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones once free agency begins on Wednesday. That news came on the heels of them re-signing their own P.J. Locke over the weekend. The two moves figure to give us a glimpse into how the safety position will look in 2024 sans-Justin Simmons.

After getting Locke on a very team-friendly two-year deal worth $7 million, they spent a little more to get Jones onto the roster. The three-year, $20 million deal is still fairly typical of a starter’s salary and combining it with Locke’s the Broncos will still save salary cap compared to what they would have spent to keep just Simmons on the roster.

Broncos new S Brandon Jones 3-yr, $20M deal:

2024: $5.5M sign bonus; $1.245M salary (full guar); $255K game roster bonus ($15K/g).

Total: $7M.

2025: $5.74M ($4.255M full guar); $510K game bonus ($30K/g)

Total: $6.25M

2026: $6.24M (no guar); $510K game bonus

Total: $6.75M — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 12, 2024

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the three-year deal breaks down as follows:

Essentially it is a two-year deal with an out in 2026. The Broncos two starting safeties figure to be Lock and Jones, but if Caden Sterns bounces back strong without injury he could push for a starting job in training camp.

Overall, it is a bummer to see Justin Simmons move on but it was probably a necessary move for both parties and Denver comes out with a promising young safety group in 2024.