Report: Broncos re-sign fullback Mike Burton to a one-year deal

According to NFL Networks Jason McCourty, the Denver Broncos have re-signed run-blocking specialist fullback and special teams contributor Mike Burton to a one-year deal.

Burton signed a one-year deal with the Broncos last season and served as the Broncos lead fullback while also contributing on special teams. He will likely serve the same role this upcoming season. Last season, he was a All-Pro alternate and was a Pro Football Focus All-Pro and had a great year for the Broncos.

He is a 6-0, 247-pound fullback who is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his second season with the Broncos. He previously played for the Lions, Bears, Commanders, Saints, and the Chiefs.

For the Broncos, he brings versatility as a run blocker on offense and as a key contributor on special teams. With the Broncos going with a bridge starter or rookie quarterback, they will need a strong run game to lean on and Burton will be part of that process. As for the special team's side, the Broncos and Sean Payton put an emphasis on improving that unit last year and they did. Burton will return this year and be a key member of the return, coverage, and kicking units. With the NFL likely changing the kickoff rules which would promote more kick returns, having players who can contribute there is key.

The other remaining Broncos free agents who may re-sign are tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Lil’Jodran Humphrey. Both are Sean Payton favorites and would provide some much needed depth to the Broncos offense.