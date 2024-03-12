Report: Linebacker Josey Jewell has agreed to terms with the Panthers

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Denver Broncos starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell is signing with the Carolina Panthers. He will reunite with Ejiro Evero and likely lead the middle of that defense for the Panthers.

ESPN’s lead NFL reporter Adam Schefter is reporting that Jewell is signing a three-year deal worth up to $22.75 million which includes a $7 million dollar signing bonus. A pretty solid deal for the former Broncos starting linebacker.

Source: The #Panthers have agreed to terms with #Broncos LB Josey Jewell. Another addition in Carolina. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2024

Jewell was a fourth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he has turned into a key member of the Broncos defense and has been a leader in the middle of their defense.

During his six seasons with the Broncos, Jewell has appeared in 78 games for the Broncos while starting 58 of these games while totaling 453 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 9 sacks, 2 interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 5 forced fumbles and 7 fumble recoveries. This past year, he played in 16 games for the Broncos which included 15 starts and he totaled 108 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 forced fumbles, and 3 pass deflections.

The Panthers are getting an intelligent and tough linebacker who reads the play quickly and can get you over 100 tackles in a season. He is not the most athletic linebacker but his smarts and instincts make up for that. Losing Jewell leaves a pretty big hole in the middle of the Broncos defense.

Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith are you projected starters at linebacker right now. 2023 third-round pick Drew Sanders was expected to contribute here but according to General Manager George Paton, he will be shifting to edge rusher. So, the Broncos will likely be in the market for a linebacker to compete for a starting job opposite of Singleton.

I would expect the Broncos to target a more athletic linebacker who can play in space and assist in coverage. They could target this position in the draft or in the second or third waves of free agency.