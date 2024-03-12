Report: Broncos have scouts in attendance at Oregon’s pro day

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have National Western Scout Sae Woon Jo and West Area Scout David Bratten in attendance at the Oregon Pro Day where quarterback Bo Nix is participating.

Bo Nix launching the ball 55 yards downfield to Troy Franklin pic.twitter.com/7fx8ylqa0K — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 12, 2024

Nix has been widely connected to the Broncos throughout the process and is viewed as a late 1st to early day two prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he is viewed as a great fit in a Sean Payton offense because of his quick release, processing, accuracy, and skill set, and could be an option for them if they miss out on the top four quarterbacks in the draft.

They met with the experienced quarterback at the Senior Bowl, Combine, at his Pro Day and he will likely be one of the Broncos top-30 pre-draft visits. He is a player to watch as we move closer to April’s NFL Draft.

Now, Nix was not the only player participating in this Pro Day. Oregon has multiple talented prospects who are entering the draft that may interest the Broncos. Including Nix, WR Troy Franklin, RB Bucky Irving, C Jackson Powers-Johnson, DB Evan Williams, CB Khyree Jackson, and DL Brandon Dorlus.

Franklin is a speedy wide receiver who ran a 4.41 at the Combine and is expected to be a top 50 selection. Jackson Powers-Johnson could be the first center/interior offensive lineman off the board while the shifty running back Bucky Irving figures to be a day 3 selection. Then you have two talented DBs who figure to be drafted along with defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus who had a pretty good workout at the Combine and figures to be a mid-round selection.

With all that said, all eyes are on quarterback Bo Nix. As I have said, he fits what Sean Payton looks for in a quarterback, is coming off a great year, had a lot of experience under center in college, and likely could be had sometime later in the 1st round or on day 2 of the draft. I think he will be a name were hear a lot in the days and weeks leading up to the start of the NFL Draft.