Report: Broncos re-sign tight end Adam Trautman to a two-year deal

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have re-signed tight end Adam Trautman to a two-year deal.

Per source, TE Adam Trautman is signing back to Broncos on a two-year deal. Two-way TE is back. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 13, 2024

Trautman, a former third-round pick by the Saints was acquired by the Broncos during the 2023 NFL Draft and served as the starting tight end this past season. He is known as a good in-line blocker who can contribute as a receiver as well.

This past season for the Broncos, Trautman played in all 17 games and was credited with 12 starts and he totaled 22 receptions for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns. His stat line will not wow you but he is not known for his receiving work, he is known for his blocking and that is what he will do once again this upcoming season. He will likely be the Broncos starter at the position while the receiving role gets figured out as we transition through the offseason.

Speaking of the receiving role at tight end, that is still a need for the Broncos. Greg Dulcich has yet to prove to the team that he can stay healthy and Lucas Krull showed some flashes but has yet to establish himself in the league. General Manager George Paton told reporters at the Combine that they need to “solidify the position” and are looking for a receiving threat over the middle of the field. Trautman does not solve that need for the Broncos so I expect to see some additions to this room likely via the draft.

At the end of the day, I like this move for the Broncos. Payton brings back a player he likes and trusts in his offense who helps out as a blocker and to a lesser extent, as a pass catcher. He will do the dirty work while hopefully, they find a true receiving threat who can be a weapon in the middle of the field for this offense. The draft has a few tight ends who fit that mold so we shall see if the Broncos end up drafting one or not.