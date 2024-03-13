Report: Broncos re-sign WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have re-signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

Last year, Humphrey was one of the many former Saints who followed Sean Payton to Denver and he eventually ended up being an important player for this offense. He played in all 17 games for the Broncos and had 8 starts this past season which was a career high for him. He finished the season with just 13 receptions for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he flashed his big play ability with a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception vs. the Chargers late in the season.

Not only did he show potential as a receiver, but he was also the Broncos' best run blocker at receiver which is important in Sean Payton’s offense. He also provides some insurance if Tim Patrick’s bad injury luck creeps back up and he has to miss some time. I think big Lil’Jordan will have a role on the Broncos next season and provide some much needed depth.

Right now, the Broncos receiving room consists of Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Brandon Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, David Sills, Michael Bandy, and the rehabbing Jalen Virgil. Sutton’s future is unknown at this time but even if he stays, this group is still missing something. Adding another playmaker, likely via the draft, is something we probably see the Broncos do this offseason.

At the end of the day, I like this move for the Broncos. Sean Payton is bringing back “his guys” to fill out the roster. We have seen fullback Michael Burton, tight end Adam Trautman, and kicker Wil Lutz all re-sign, all of which followed Payton to Denver and now Humphrey joins this group. Payton is reshaping the Broncos roster with the players he wants and these guys will help build the culture he wants to build in Denver moving forward.