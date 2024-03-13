Finally hitting the reset button

Sean Payton is firmly pressing the reset button and I love it.

After a fun season with a much-improved team that had us interested until the end of the season (for a pleasant change), I hoped Payton would be taking the path we’re seeing.

Payton benched Russell Wilson in preparation for getting out from under that awful contract. We’ve now seen a huge effort to clean house and get a real start on revamping a losing locker room.

Players who aren’t making enough of an impact on game day have hit the road (Russell Wilson, Chris Manhertz, Jerry Jeudy, Josey Jewell).

There are a slew of unrestricted free agent names the Denver Broncos haven’t resigned that were recognizable names: Cameron Fleming, Mike Purcell, Lloyd Cushenburry, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey to name a few.

Players that were getting paid too much to make sense on a losing team were either released or restructured (Justin Simmons, Mike McGlinchey, Zach Allen, and Ben Powers).

Welcome to the start of a true rebuild, Broncos Country.

Look forward to a new, shiny quarterback in the draft. Look for a youth movement for this team with plenty of opportunities for players to achieve stardom if they are hungry enough and can show the goods on game day.

