Broncos’ defensive lineman Malcolm Roach contract details

The Denver Broncos will reportedly sign former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach when free agency opens officially later today. Roach, 26, is a 6’3” 290 pound run suffer who figures to help shore up a rather shaky Broncos’ run defense next season.

The two-year deal includes $3 million guaranteed and a $2.5 million signing bonus and is worth up to $8 million.

Former Saints DT Malcolm Roach signed a two-year deal with the Broncos with $3 million guaranteed, $2.5 million signing bonus, $1.25 base in 2024. Per-game roster bonuses and performance incentives available. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) March 13, 2024

Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton are staying true to their word in their approach to free agency. Instead of using ‘legal tampering’ to court the top free agents on the market, they are going hard after their top second wave guys. In a way, they are getting the best value without competing with other teams when that second wave hits.

The Broncos also brought back fullback Michael Burton and tight end Adam Trautman this week. They are checking some much-needed boxes to ensure the 2024 NFL Draft is one focused on more important holes to fill.