Peyton Manning to help open the Olympic Games in Paris

The most popular guy in all of sports - AND former Denver Broncos quarterback - Peyton Manning will add another feather to his very crowded sports cap.

The Olympic Games.

The Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl champion will join award-winning sports show host Mike Tirico alongside singer Kelly Clarkson to cover the Opening Ceremony of the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris.

Manning and Clarkson joined Tirico on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday for the announcement. You can bet Manning will bring his sharp wit to the grand stage, much like he did in the “Olympictionary” segment on Tuesday night’s show.

Manning, Tirico and Clarkson will also be part of one of the more creative opening ceremonies as Paris’ famed River Seine will be turned into the world’s biggest theatrical stage.

The hosts will be stationed together on a bridge along the route, as a four-mile-long flotilla of more than 90 boats will carry thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries along the Seine to finish at the Eiffel Tower.

Manning should be a natural as the Super Bowl 50-winning Broncos quarterback has easily transitioned from the NFL to Hollywood.

He hosts the “ManningCast” on ESPN2 with his brother Eli during Monday Night Football, and also owns Omaha Productions that produced the hit series “Quarterback” on Netflix.

He has famously hosted the ESPY’s in 2017 where he roasted Kevin Durant as well as the Country Music Awards alongside Luke Bryan the last couple of years. Manning’s iconic hosting of Saturday Night Live in 2007 is still the thing of legends.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony will begin at noon July 26 and primetime coverage will debut at 7:30 p.m. EST. The NBC broadcast network and its streaming service Peacock will be the primary platforms for coverage of the Paris Games, July 26-Aug. 11.

Tirico will host his fourth Opening Ceremony this summer. This is the first time Clarkson and Manning are joining NBCU’s Olympic coverage, although Manning did star in a promotional spot to kick off NBCUniversal’s fall campaign for Paris 2024.

“Welcome to Paris. Home to French bread, wine, and now, the Olympics,” says Manning, while sky divers leap from the blimp to form Olympic rings over the city. Viewers are then abruptly transitioned from Paris to a board room, where it’s revealed that Manning is merely pitching this fanciful idea to a group of perplexed marketing executives.

The pitch became reality and now we can watch our favorite Broncos QB since John Elway open the Olympics.

“I am excited for the Paris Olympics in 2024,” Manning said last fall. “I have always been a big fan of the Olympics and we root hard for Team USA competing against the best in the world.”