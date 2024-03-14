Broncos remain calm in free agency approach despite ample cap space

Good morning, Broncos Country.

The Denver Broncos aren’t letting their newly acquired cap space burn a hole in their pocket.

Just a few days ago, the franchise was $20 million over the 2024 league year salary cap. A few days later, they possess having $50 million dollars in cap space after a series of moves and restructures. Despite that, they have remained relatively calm in free agency and haven’t been big spenders.

How’s that for a change? I’d say it’s a most welcomed one.

It’s the right method of operation. After back-to-back years of major free agent spending, a cautious approach is the smartest decision they could make. In fact, Malcolm Roach and Brandon Jones are the only two players signed that played for other franchises in 2023. All the other moves the team has made involved bringing back one of their own on short-term deals.

Yesterday, the Broncos brought back tight end Adam Trautman and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. While not major signings, both are solid players in the fold for next season that keeps Denver’s projected depth at those positions on par with last season. Even with those moves, I still would bet the Broncos add to those rooms in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s no surprise as to why the Broncos have been patient through the first three days of free agency. Any unused funds will be rolled over into the 2025 season and a good amount of what is remaining will go toward taking on Wilson’s larger dead money hit this season—which they opted to do last evening per Adam Schefter. They will also have to keep a small portion of what is remaining to sign their draft picks in April.

With the accelerated dead money on this year’s cap and all free agent moves to date, the team should have roughly $24 million in cap space. That’s still plenty to make an outside addition or two, but as of now the Broncos don’t appear to be in a hurry to overpay with plenty of options at positions of need still available on the market. Who they sign next is anybody’s guess, but we certainly know they won’t be paying top-shelf rates to lure them to the Mile High City.

As always—thank you for reading. Here is today’s slate of articles for Horse Tracks.

