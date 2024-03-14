Report: Broncos are doing ‘serious homework’ on all available quarterbacks

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Denver Broncos are doing “serious homework” on all available free-agent quarterbacks and ones potentially available via a trade.

"The Broncos are doing serious homework on all the available quarterbacks, including both free agents and players currently rostered.



She continues by saying that a “move is likely to happen prior to April 25th” so it sounds like the Broncos still want to add a quarterback before the draft.

Russini names veteran free agent quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo who was recently released by the Raiders and former Titans starter Ryan Tannehill as two players who may interest the Broncos. She continues and says the Broncos could go the trade route as well and names Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Commanders Sam Howell as interesting options for them.

It has been reported that the Broncos were indeed interested in Sam Darnold but his high price tag was too much for the team and Darnold reportedly preferred the Vikings situation over the Broncos. So, he ended up not being a realistic option despite their interest in the former third-overall pick. It has also been reported that they did look into trading for Mac Jones but he ended up being traded to the Jaguars for the 6th round pick. So, the Broncos have shown interest in quarterbacks, but have yet to pull the trigger to acquire one.

Let us take a quick look at the four quarterbacks mentioned and if they should interest the Broncos or not.

Free Agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The veteran quarterback who has had stints with the Patriots and 49ers was recently released by the Raiders and is now free to sign with another team. He is known as a “winner” and helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl a few seasons ago, but recent poor play and injuries make him an underwhelming option for the Broncos.

He could serve as a decent bridge quarterback for a rookie and give the team a veteran presence who has a winning background. However, a two-game suspension for PED’s complicates that strategy and makes him an odd fit for the Broncos.

I personally do not want this to happen and I think the suspension keeps him from being the Broncos bridge quarterback this upcoming season.

Free Agent QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is another veteran with a winning background who may interest the Broncos. However, like Jimmy G., he is an underwhelming option who has not been playing very well in recent years. He has played in 22 games the past two seasons and only has 17 touchdown passes during that span. This past season in 10 games and 8 starts, he only had 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

I do not think Tannehill offers the Broncos much more than what Stidham would and would just be an underwhelming addition. He hasn’t been producing and appears to be on the very back end of his career. He would fit as a bridge starter but signing him would not move the needle at all for me.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

This probably will be the most dividing option on here.

Fields, who the Broncos passed on two draft cornerback Patrick Surtain II is now available on the trade market. The Bears have the number one overall pick thanks to the Carolina Panthers and are expected to use that selection on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. This means, the Bears are shopping around their former starter Justin Fields.

His trade market is not as hot as the Bears expected and his trade value is dropping rapidly as teams sign and trade for other quarterbacks. So, could the Broncos realistically make a move here?

If Sean Payton was not the coach, I would say hell yeah, make that deal. However, Payton prefers a certain style of quarterback, and Fields is not that. He wants a quarterback to win from the pocket consistently, process well, get rid of the ball, and operate his proven system. Fields really does not fit that mold and is much closer to Russell Wilson in play-style and we all saw how that mix went down this past season.

I personally believe Fields is the most talented quarterback available right now but unless Payton feels like he can create an offense that fits Fields strengths, I am not sure if he is a legit option or not. I would not hate making a move for Fields but it seems unlikely at best right now but we shall see.

Commanders QB Sam Howell

Of the possible trade candidates, Howell makes the most sense. He has plenty of talent and flashed that this past season, especially against the Broncos, but he was very inconsistent and mistake-prone as well. He was sacked a lot and led the league in interceptions which are two things Payton certainly will not like, but the talent is there.

He played behind a pretty bad offensive line and with a messy Washington Commanders offense that saw their entire coaching staff fired this offseason. So, getting into a better offensive scheme and paired with an offensive mind like Payton could benefit Howell.

It is not a perfect fit by any means as Howell as some hero ball to him and loves to play outside the structure of an offense, but beggars cannot be choosers in this situation. He would likely only cost the Broncos a 5th or 6th-round pick and could compete with Stidham and potentially a rookie for the starting job.

Note: Sam Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks - Source

Final Thoughts

None of the veterans do much for me and I would much prefer the Broncos to take a swing on a younger quarterback and hope for the best. Fields and Howell give you some high-upside with little to no risk involved. If Payton likes one of them and thinks he can bring out the best in them, which he has shown he can do, including this past season with Russ, then you pull the trigger.

Again, I think Fields is the best quarterback available but he does not fit what Payton wants to do. Howell is not a wonderful fit either but I could see Payton potentially having interest in him. He would not cost much draft compensation and would be a low-cost option money-wise as well since he is on a day three rookie contract.

So, of these four options mentioned, which would you rather see the Broncos make? Sign a veteran or swing a trade for a young quarterback with hopes that Payton can develop them?