Are the Broncos still a year away from a franchise QB?

While several NFL teams spent the first week of free agency making major splash signings in an attempt to elevate their contender status, the Denver Broncos pretty much did the opposite.

Now, it bears mentioning that much of that is due to being cash strapped because of the ridiculous amount of money still owed to Russell Wilson, something that severely hinders the team’s ability to go free agent fishing. The way the team is operating right now makes it seem like the top priority is to find a way to get the Wilson money off the books as soon as humanly possible.

The team has either released, traded, or let walk in free agency names like Justin Simmons, Lloyd Cushenberry, Jerry Jeudy, Josey Jewell, and Chris Manhertz. They restructured multiple contracts and re-signed a handful of their own, but nothing that gives reason to think any of these things will make the team better on the field next season.

In fact, on paper, this looks like it will be another long, loss-filled season that could pin the team with a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And given that possibility...

Will Sean Payton stay conservative with the number 12 pick and instead look to the 2025 QB class for his man?

A few weeks ago, that would seem unlikely, as rumors and reports surfaced that Payton was ready to be aggressive as can be to grab any of the top QBs, but given recent developments, like the cost-saving free agency approach as well as the huge increase in the stock of Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy (whom Payton reportedly was/is very interested in), the Broncos very well may not be in position to get their man this draft.

Pre-combine, it was looking as if McCarthy would be more of a mid-first round prospect, but he has suddenly impressed to the point that some are considering him the number two or three QB in the draft. This makes it very possible that four QBs are off the board in the first six or seven picks. And with multiple parties, including the Minnesota Vikings, now more interested in McCarthy, the battle to trade up for him (or Drake Maye) does not appear to be in the Broncos’ favor.

The team, of course, could grab someone like Bo Nix or Spencer Rattler, each of whom have had impressive reviews this offseason, but is the team so desperate for a rookie QB that it would prefer someone like them (or similar) over waiting another year and having a shot at Shedeur Sanders, Carson Beck, or Jalen Milroe? And having more money to spend in free agency as well.

Now, none of us are Sean Payton, so what we see in a guy like Nix or Rattler, perhaps as a bit of a reach, he may see a true franchise player. If that’s the case, then fire away. Yet, for a franchise that has been so desperate for a QB solution for so many years, the pressure to take a chance on a prospect as soon as possible may be too much to pass up. The team may stink, but it’ll have its man, presumably.

The closer it gets to April, the more fans should know about what the Broncos would like to do, especially if the team acquires a placeholder QB before then.

If the team does choose to pass on QB this season and go with another rental, would Broncos Country be on board with the long game, or is it QB or bust?

Poll Would you be okay skipping QB in the 2024 Draft if it meant the team would have a better shot with the 2025 class? Yes - don’t reach

No - this class is better and we need the QB question answered already vote view results 54% Yes - don’t reach (29 votes)

45% No - this class is better and we need the QB question answered already (24 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

