Fans think the Broncos have done enough to address the safety position

Earlier this week I asked if the Denver Broncos had done enough in free agency to replace Justin Simmons in 2024. A year ago, the starting safeties in Denver were Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons and we all believes that was a strong back end for the defense. Now today, both are gone.

The release of Simmons sent massive shockwaves through Broncos Country, but with a few days of hindsight it became clear to most of us that it was likely a necessary move to begin the rebuilding process. We didn’t get much time to process it, however, as the team quickly moved to re-sign P.J. Locke the weekend before ‘legal tampering’ opened up and then their first move during that period was to bring former-Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to Denver. And just like that, the Broncos likely safety position group was locked in for 2024.

The question I asked was whether or not that was enough to replace Simmons and 63% of you believed it was.

They got two starters and still saved cap space from the moves. While neither will likely be as good as Justin Simmons on the field of play, they should be close enough to hold the line. Locke, 27, and Jones, 25, are also both young and on the riser whereas Simmons was entering his 30s where decline in play is always on the horizon.

I voted with the majority on this one. I think Denver did what was best for the franchise moving forward and Simmons will have a chance to go sign with a contender to get a taste of playoff football — something he hasn’t yet enjoyed since entering the NFL in 2016.

