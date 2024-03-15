Report: Broncos sign linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year deal

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million dollars. He’ll provide some much-needed depth to the Broncos linebacker position.

Cody Barton got a one-year deal worth close to $3.5 million per source. Which is what he made last year with Washington. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 16, 2024

Barton was a third-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks back during the 2019 NFL Draft and spent four seasons with the team before spending last season with the Commanders. During his five seasons in the league, Barton has appeared in 78 career games which includes 29 starts, and has totaled 352 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions and 9 pass deflections. This past year for the Commanders, he totaled 121 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, and 1 interception in 13 games.

For the Broncos, he appears to be the veteran addition to this linebacker group that lost longtime starter Josey Jewell to the Panthers during free agency. He will likely compete with Jonas Griffith and potentially a rookie during the offseason to earn that second linebacker spot.

I still expect, or hope, the team addresses the linebacker position in the draft. They need to add some youth and athleticism to that position and someone who can assist in coverage. Singleton and Barton in coverage is not going to scare many offenses so hopefully, they can a linebacker with some range and coverage ability in the draft.

At the end of the day, this is a cheap one-year deal during a rebuilding year for a player who can fill a role on defense and get over 100 tackles in a season. He is not the greatest player but he fills a need and fills a role on a roster that seriously lacks depth.