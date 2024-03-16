Broncos’ newest defensive players are more than stoked to be here

This week, safety Brandon Jones became the first outside free agent to sign with the Denver Broncos during free agency... and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

“I was shocked, but also super, super happy,” he recalled about the news, adding that he actually played for the Broncos with his city league team. “Sounds crazy but I promise I have receipts...and I think it’s kinda just full circle, so everything worked out just the way it’s supposed to be.”

He’ll be added to a lineup that includes Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and JL Skinner. Even more exciting to him, perhaps, is that he’s rejoining his “Texas boys” with a lot of fellow Longhorns “coming in strong” to the team.

One of his main priorities for an organization, though, is the atmosphere and comradery of the players. Jones admitted that the reputation of the culture Sean Payton is building was a big sway chip for him.

“I think culture is, in a lot of ways, overlooked... once you get it, it really builds and helps teams get to where they want to be,” he explained.

"It was a no-brainer. ... It feels like I'm at home."



DT Malcolm Roach on signing with Denver & reuniting with HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/zNfMBMTJnb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 14, 2024

Also reporting to Denver this week is former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, who is ready to reunite with Sean Payton.

“Coach Payton gave me my chance as an undrafted free agent,” Roach said, “Gave my chance to come out, live a dream, especially being from Louisiana. It was a no-brainer to go reunite with my coach and all my old teammates and my college teammates. And it feels like I’m at home, for real.”