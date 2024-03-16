 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When does the ‘best’ QB in each draft get taken?

How often is the best QB in the draft taken in the top 3 and how often is the best QB taken later?

By Joe Mahoney
/ new
Super Bowl XXXII - Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos

There is plenty of chatter that there could be four quarterbacks taken in the top five or six picks in the draft. Were this to happen it would be the first time that it has ever happened.

Only three times in history have the top three picks been QBs: 2021, 1999 and 1971. 1989 doesn’t count because two QBs were taken with the first and second pick of the supplemental draft (Steve Walsh and Timm Rosenbach).

2021 - Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance

1999 - Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith

1971 - Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning and Jim Pastorini

This got me wondering where in the draft the best QB from each class was taken. I used total career games started as the criteria. Here is the list going back to 1970 of where the best QB was drafted (pick #) and who that QB was/is.

Draft Year Draft Slot of "best" QB Name of "Best" QB
1970 1 Terry Bradshaw
1971 67 Ken Anderson
1972 330 Brian Sipe
1973 64 Dan Fouts
1974 57 Joe Ferguson
1975 53 Danny White
1976 116 Steve Grogan
1977 6 Richard Todd
1978 275 Steve DeBerg
1979 17 Doug Williams
1980 82 Joe Montana
1981 15 Marc Wilson
1982 33 Neil Lomax
1983 5 Jim McMahon
1984 27 Dan Marino
1985 38 Boomer Esiason
1986 37 Randall Cunningham
1987 3 Jim Everett
1988 1 Vinny Testaverde
1989 76 Chris Chandler
1990 1 Troy Aikman
1991 1 Jeff George
1992 33 Brett Favre
1993 227 Brad Johnson
1994 1 Drew Bledsoe
1995 6 Trent Dilfer
1996 5 Kerry Collins
1997 42 Tony Banks
1998 42 Jake Plummer
1999 1 Peyton Manning
2000 2 Donovan McNabb
2001 199 Tom Brady
2002 32 Drew Brees
2003 1 David Carr
2004 11 Ben Roethlisberger
2005 24 Aaron Rodgers
2006 11 Jay Cutler
2007 92 Trent Edwards
2008 3 Matt Ryan
2009 1 Matthew Stafford
2010 1 Sam Bradford
2011 35 Andy Dalton
2012 75 Russell Wilson
2013 39 Geno Smith
2014 36 Derek Carr
2015 1 Jameis Winston
2016 1 Jared Goff
2017 10 Patrick Mahomes
2018 7 Josh Allen
2019 1 Kyler Murray
2020 6 Justin Herbert
2021 1 Trevor Lawrence
2022 20 Kenny Pickett
2023 1 Bryce Young

Of course you could argue (rightly) that Brock Purdy is (as of right now) the best QB from the class of 2022, despite Kenny Pickett having made more starts, but for the sake or ease, I went with career games started as my metric.

So fourteen times the best QB in the draft has been taken first overall, starting with Terry Bradshaw in 1970 (I have the data going further back, but frankly, I really don’t care about it). Only once was the best QB in the draft taken second (McNabb). The draft slot with the most “best” QBs after number one is the sixth. Those would be Richard Todd, Trent Dilfer and Justin Herbert. The latest that the best QB has ever been draft (1970-present) is 330th. No that was not Tom Brady; that was Brian Sipe in the 1972 draft. He was taken in the 13th round, back when there were almost as many rounds in the draft as there were teams in the NFL. Brady was drafted 199th.

The Broncos could end up takin the fourth or even the fifth QB drafted if they stay with the 12th pick. While that often leads to a wasted pick like Matt Corral, Davis Webb, Christian Hackenberg, Ryan Nassib, Mike Kafka, Pat White or Kevin O’Connell - all of whom started zero NFL games. Sometimes it can lead to Marc Bulger, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Matt Schaub, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts. While none of those guys ever led his team to hoist the Lombardi, you could argue that two or more of those guys are or were franchise QBs (whatever that term means).

Poll

If the Broncos stay at 12, do you want them to draft a QB there?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes - regardless
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes - if it’s one of the "top 4"
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes only if it’s ______________
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...