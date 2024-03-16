When does the ‘best’ QB in each draft get taken?

There is plenty of chatter that there could be four quarterbacks taken in the top five or six picks in the draft. Were this to happen it would be the first time that it has ever happened.

The STRONG expectation around the NFL right now- 4 of the first 6 picks will be QB's. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 15, 2024

If QBs get taken 1-4, or with 4 of the top 5, 6 or 7 picks, it will be the first time it has EVER happened. pic.twitter.com/JmyHvbIt5i — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) March 15, 2024

Only three times in history have the top three picks been QBs: 2021, 1999 and 1971. 1989 doesn’t count because two QBs were taken with the first and second pick of the supplemental draft (Steve Walsh and Timm Rosenbach).

2021 - Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance

1999 - Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith

1971 - Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning and Jim Pastorini

This got me wondering where in the draft the best QB from each class was taken. I used total career games started as the criteria. Here is the list going back to 1970 of where the best QB was drafted (pick #) and who that QB was/is.

Draft Year Draft Slot of "best" QB Name of "Best" QB 1970 1 Terry Bradshaw 1971 67 Ken Anderson 1972 330 Brian Sipe 1973 64 Dan Fouts 1974 57 Joe Ferguson 1975 53 Danny White 1976 116 Steve Grogan 1977 6 Richard Todd 1978 275 Steve DeBerg 1979 17 Doug Williams 1980 82 Joe Montana 1981 15 Marc Wilson 1982 33 Neil Lomax 1983 5 Jim McMahon 1984 27 Dan Marino 1985 38 Boomer Esiason 1986 37 Randall Cunningham 1987 3 Jim Everett 1988 1 Vinny Testaverde 1989 76 Chris Chandler 1990 1 Troy Aikman 1991 1 Jeff George 1992 33 Brett Favre 1993 227 Brad Johnson 1994 1 Drew Bledsoe 1995 6 Trent Dilfer 1996 5 Kerry Collins 1997 42 Tony Banks 1998 42 Jake Plummer 1999 1 Peyton Manning 2000 2 Donovan McNabb 2001 199 Tom Brady 2002 32 Drew Brees 2003 1 David Carr 2004 11 Ben Roethlisberger 2005 24 Aaron Rodgers 2006 11 Jay Cutler 2007 92 Trent Edwards 2008 3 Matt Ryan 2009 1 Matthew Stafford 2010 1 Sam Bradford 2011 35 Andy Dalton 2012 75 Russell Wilson 2013 39 Geno Smith 2014 36 Derek Carr 2015 1 Jameis Winston 2016 1 Jared Goff 2017 10 Patrick Mahomes 2018 7 Josh Allen 2019 1 Kyler Murray 2020 6 Justin Herbert 2021 1 Trevor Lawrence 2022 20 Kenny Pickett 2023 1 Bryce Young

Of course you could argue (rightly) that Brock Purdy is (as of right now) the best QB from the class of 2022, despite Kenny Pickett having made more starts, but for the sake or ease, I went with career games started as my metric.

So fourteen times the best QB in the draft has been taken first overall, starting with Terry Bradshaw in 1970 (I have the data going further back, but frankly, I really don’t care about it). Only once was the best QB in the draft taken second (McNabb). The draft slot with the most “best” QBs after number one is the sixth. Those would be Richard Todd, Trent Dilfer and Justin Herbert. The latest that the best QB has ever been draft (1970-present) is 330th. No that was not Tom Brady; that was Brian Sipe in the 1972 draft. He was taken in the 13th round, back when there were almost as many rounds in the draft as there were teams in the NFL. Brady was drafted 199th.

The Broncos could end up takin the fourth or even the fifth QB drafted if they stay with the 12th pick. While that often leads to a wasted pick like Matt Corral, Davis Webb, Christian Hackenberg, Ryan Nassib, Mike Kafka, Pat White or Kevin O’Connell - all of whom started zero NFL games. Sometimes it can lead to Marc Bulger, Derek Carr, Andy Dalton, Matt Schaub, Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts. While none of those guys ever led his team to hoist the Lombardi, you could argue that two or more of those guys are or were franchise QBs (whatever that term means).