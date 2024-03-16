2024 NFL Mock Draft: Is Bo Nix the guy the Broncos should target?

The Denver Broncos desperately need a franchise quarterback, but they played themselves out of position for one of the four top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. That means they will need to find a way to trade up or potentially reach far for a quarterback that has less first-round consensus as those top four do.

That was exactly what Field Yates of ESPN did with his latest NFL mock draft this week. He had five quarterbacks going within the first 12 picks with the Broncos picking the last of the five in Oregon’s Bo Nix.

12. Denver Broncos

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon Quarterbacks are flying off the board in this scenario, and with Denver not scheduled to pick again until the third round, it must act decisively to add one now. The Broncos have not addressed the quarterback spot in any way this offseason — they are currently slated to start Jarrett Stidham — and Nix’s blend of accuracy, processing speed and mobility makes him an intriguing option. He was incredibly efficient last season at Oregon, completing 77.4% of his throws and tossing 45 touchdown passes to three interceptions. It has been a transformative offseason for the franchise, with Denver releasing quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons and trading receiver Jerry Jeudy. Nix would help get things back on track.

When the NFL Combine concluded, Nix’s stock had suffered some setbacks I felt but he erased all that with an outstanding pro day.

Oregon QB Bo Nix looking good in the throwing drills. pic.twitter.com/3OnQcgY9cU — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) March 12, 2024

Add that to the rumors that Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton loves Bo Nix and you get a lot of smoke at the 12th pick.

“He would look really good in a Sean Payton offense,” Greg Cosell said on the Ross Tucker Podcast last week.

Colin Cowherd also noted that Payton needs to win now and Bo Nix is an NFL-ready win now type of rookie. I’m not a super college draftnik type and I know plenty of ‘sure things’ end up busts in the NFL and other guys come out of nowhere, so really I have no choice but to trust Sean Payton and hope Denver can finally snag a franchise quarterback.

If Denver were to take Bo Nix at #12, how would you feel? Obviously, our opinions could change if they took him later in the draft, but let’s keep this poll specifically with Denver’s 12th overall selection.

