Broncos have worst preseason Super Bowl odds since 1977

Good morning, Broncos Country!

After the first week of NFL free agency, the Denver Broncos odds have shifted.

And not for the better.

When the Super Bowl odds were released in January, the Broncos were at +10,000 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl. Now, the odds have moved to +12,000. That’s beneath the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders at +10,000.

Beneath Denver are the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots at +15,000 and the Carolina Panthers at +25,000.

According to Ben Fawkes on Twitter, or whatever it’s called now, those are the worst preseason odds for the Broncos since 1977 (as far back as Sports Odds History goes).

The Denver Broncos currently have 120-1 odds to win the Super Bowl at @DKSportsbook.



Those are Denver's worst preseason Super Bowl odds since 1977 (as far back as the @SOHistory database goes) — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) March 12, 2024

Since Denver doesn’t currently have a viable starting quarterback, those odds make complete sense. If you’re curious about the Pittsburgh Steelers, they currently sit at +5,000. They were at +6,000 before the trade for Justin Fields on Saturday.

The current favorites to win the 2025 Super Bowl at DraftKings: the San Francisco 49ers at +550, the Kansas City Chiefs (+600), the Baltimore Ravens (+900), the Buffalo Bills (+1,100) and the Detroit Lions (+1,200).

