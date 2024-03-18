NFL Draft Profile: Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

One prospect who the Denver Broncos might be interested in during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. He is a 6’2, 214-pound quarterback who is considered one the top players at his position and is considered a great fit for Sean Payton’s offense. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Nix ranked as his 29th overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and ranked as his fifth-best quarterback in the draft.

Nix played five seasons in college and the past two seasons at Oregon where had two breakout seasons that made him a Heisman finalist this past year. During his two years at Oregon, Nix totaled 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions. He added 143 carries for 744 yards and a whopping 20 rushing touchdowns as well during his two year stint at Oregon.

Still in the heart of #NFLFreeAgency but today is also @oregonfootball QB @BoNix10 Pro Day



His tape is very intriguing when it comes to effortless talent pic.twitter.com/MkEoXphZHT — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 12, 2024

Player Profile

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 214 pounds

Hand Size: 10 1/8 inches

Age: 24 years old

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Five-year starter with 61 career starts(three years at Auburn and two years at Oregon) and enters the NFL as an experienced quarterback

Pretty good arm strength

Good arm elasticity and is able to throw from multiple arm angles

Very athletic, mobile, has quick nimble feet, can extend the play if needed and can be a weapon as a runner (38 career rushing TDs in college)

Accurate when throwing on the run and on designed rollouts

Layers his passes well and will throw with touch over linebackers and safeties in the middle of the field

Accurate in the short and medium passing game

Good processor who goes through his progressions and often makes the correct read

Thrives in the quick passing game and will be at his best in a quick-rhythm passing attack

Displays toughness and competitiveness on the field

Heisman finalist this year (finished third in voting)

Would be a great fit in Sean Payton’s offense

Weaknesses

Age is a slight concern (24 years old)

Played in a friendly offense at Oregon that had a lot of one-read plays and screen passes behind the line of scrimmage.

His deep ball isn’t great and you often see it overthrown

Struggles at times with decision-making when under pressure and on the run

Sometimes tries to do too much when extending the play

Which Bo Nix are you getting? Disappointing Auburn Bo Nix or Oregon’s Heisman finalist Bo Nix?

Needs to be in the right scheme to have success in the NFL

What other analysts are saying about Oregon quarterback Bo Nix

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Nix is an experienced quarterback (61 starts at Oregon and Auburn) with outstanding accuracy and toughness. He has average height and a thick/sturdy frame. He is at his best in the quick-rhythm passing game. He has quick feet in his setup, scans the field with urgency and accurately delivers the ball. He has a compact release and generates velocity to drive the ball to all three levels. He shows touch to layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He is accurate on designed rollouts. He does need to improve habits under duress, though, as he occasionally fails to feel back-side run-throughs and also falls off some throws when faced with interior pressure. He’s an urgent athlete and is effective as a runner, especially on zone reads. His coaches rave about his leadership and toughness. Overall, Nix’s combination of competitiveness, intelligence and experience reminds me of Jalen Hurts coming out of college.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Rare five-year starting quarterback whose play has matured in front of our eyes. Nix displays the accuracy, arm talent and athleticism consistent with today’s brand of pro quarterback. He can be punctual in getting the ball out at the top of his drop or he can work through progressions and beat defenses with second-reaction plays. He throws with good velocity and puts the ball on the money when throwing on the move. Nix has shown great improvement with his pocket poise. He’s capable of moving the sticks as a scrambler or as part of the running game. Some of his gaudy production has been driven by the Oregon offense’s design, but his talent clearly stands out. I’ve harbored bias from watching the overwhelmed version of Nix during his Auburn days, but as the saying goes, “tape don’t lie.” Nix appears more than ready to attack the league with an NFL-caliber skill set.

Final Thoughts

Bo Nix really feels like a Sean Payton quarterback.

Payton’s system is a quick-rhythm passing attack that utilizes quick passes, slants, a lot of screens, dump-offs to the running back and just getting the ball out of your hands quickly. Well, this is what Nix excelled at doing while at Oregon and made him this potential first-round quarterback prospect. So, based off all of that, Nix seems like a logical candidate to be the quarterback prospect Sean Payton falls in love with during this draft process.

Daniel Jeremiah, on QBs that fit for Sean Payton: “McCarthy and Nix would be the two that make a lot of sense if they’re going to stick and pick there,” refers to processing and says of those QBs, “I think both of those guys do that really, really well.” — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 22, 2024

One trait that we will discuss with each quarterback prospect is processing. Payton has repeatedly said that this is the top trait he looks for in a quarterback. How quickly they can process information, get the ball out, and make the correct reads. Nix has shown he has that trait, but how much of that was aided by a friendly Oregon offense?

The Broncos have met with Nix at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine so they probably have a decent idea on that currently. I would expect him to be among the 30 prospects they bring in for pre-draft visits before the draft to get one last in-person meeting with him before they need to make a decision

As for the age thing, that doesn’t bother me too much since quarterbacks play well into their 30s and the Broncos desperately need to find a quarterback. If Nix can be their quarterback for 8-10 years and play solid football into his mid-30s, sign me up for that.

Where Nix goes in the draft is up for debate. Most have a late 1st/second-round grade on him but with four quarterbacks potentially going in the top 5 or 10, desperate teams could pull the trigger a bit earlier than that. Right now, the Broncos own the 12th overall pick and Nix is probably the odds-on favorite to be that pick right now. They could trade back and hope to get him later but if he is truly your guy, is it worth the risk? We shall see how that plays out.

Overall, I came out of this liking Nix a bit more than I did coming in. Most of that optimism is because of Sean Payton and his system. Nix seems like a perfect prospect for it and Nix himself needs to be in a scheme like this to have success in the NFL. So, the match makes sense for both parties.

His upside is likely lower than the other quarterbacks in this draft but the floor seems much higher than the rest. If paired with Sean Payton, I think we will see the best out of Bo Nix but the question is, how good is his best?