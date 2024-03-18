Are the Broncos going to roll with Jarrett Stidham in 2024?

With Russell Wilson now in Pittsburgh and the early scramble for free agent quarterbacks all but over, the Broncos appear to be happy, at least for now, with Jarrett Stidham as the Broncos quarterback.

It’s also March.

When it comes to deciding just who the Broncos quarterback should be, it’s important to take a survey of what the season expectations are. For the first time in the longest time, the Broncos are signaling a full rebuild. After years of lacking draft picks at the top of the draft, the Broncos will, this year, climb out from under the Sean Payton trade.

The Broncos are in a weird limbo where hopes are high, but expectations must remain realistic. This is terrific news for fans of Jarrett Stidham! If Denver can somehow maneuver its way into a blue-chip quarterback this year, Stidham will likely start the season and turn the reins over when the time is right (or a game or two late as it usually goes). If the Broncos choose to let the quarterback situation ride until next season, Jarrett Stidham just may be the face of the 2024 Broncos.

With the Broncos in a full-blown rebuild, does it really matter how much Stidham plays? The goal for this season should be to lay a solid foundation so that the Denver Broncos can make a serious run in 2025 when they have the draft and salary cap capital to make some noise.

Hopefully.

