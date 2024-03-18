Report: Broncos had a top-30 pre-draft visit with TCU safety Millard Bradford

According to draft analyst Ryan Fowler, the Denver Broncos had a pre-draft top-30 meeting with TCU safety Millard “Nook” Bradford.

Bradford, a two-time All-Big 12 honoree, ran the second fastest 40 of all safeties at the Combine (4.42). — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 18, 2024

First, a reminder or refresher on what exactly a top 30 visit is. Each NFL team in the days and weeks before the start of the NFL Draft is allowed to invite up to 30 different prospects to come in for what amounts to a job interview. From there, they will work them out, show them the facility, meet with coaches, and essentially have a job interview. It is just another step in the long scouting process leading up to the NFL Draft.

Bradford is a 5-10, 191-pound safety out of TCU who ran a 4.42 40-time at the NFL Scouting Combine. He played a total of five seasons at TCU and was one of their top defenders during that span. During his five seasons with the team, he played in 58 career games and totaled 231 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack, 4 interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein views him as a player who may struggle to stick on an NFL roster in the future.

Stocky safety lacking the length and speed to make easy scheme projections for him. Bradford’s inconsistencies as a tackle finisher will be a disqualifier for some teams. In coverage, he plays with good field recognition and is fairly athletic in man coverage but lacks the length and burst to make enough plays on the football. His physical limitations could make it an uphill battle to stick on a roster.

He appears to be a day 3 or undrafted free agent candidate in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft but he would add some more depth to the Broncos' safety position. He is a bit undersized but brings good athleticism and coverage ability to the table. However, his lack of size will limit him as a tackler and potentially against bigger and stronger receivers and tight ends in the NFL.

The Broncos have done a bit of work to their safety room this offseason. Veteran Kareem Jackson was released during the season and longtime safety Justin Simmons was surprisingly released by the team before the start of free agency. They then went out and re-signed P.J. Locke and signed safety Brandon Jones to help replace Simmons on the roster. They still have Caden Sterns and 2023 sixth-round selection JL Skinner on the roster as well. So, safety is likely not an early-round need for the Broncos in the draft but they could look to add some more depth in the late rounds and/or during the undrafted free-agent signing period.