NFL Draft Profile: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. He is a 6-3, 243-pound tight end who is viewed as the top tight end in the entire draft. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Bowers ranked as his 7th overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and the top tight end in the entire draft.

Bowers played a total of three seasons at Georgia and quickly turned into one of the best tight ends in the Nation during that span. During his three seasons, he totaled 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He added 19 career rushing attempts for 193 yards and 5 touchdowns. This past season for the Bulldogs, he totaled 56 receptions for 714 yards and 6 touchdowns while adding 6 rushing attempts for 28 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

Player Profile

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 243 pounds

Arm Length: 32 3⁄ 4 inches | Hand Size: 9 3⁄ 4 inches

Age: 21 years old

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Excellent receiving weapon

Elite speed, athleticism, strength, and playmaking ability

Lined up all over for Georgia (in-line, slot, wing, split out wide, and even at running back)

Explosive off-the-snap

Smooth route runner

Dangerous after the catch

Breaks tackles, has the speed to outrun defenders, and the strength to shed smaller DBs and linebackers

Great contact balance and runs through tackle attempts

Attacks the ball in the air, has great body control and is a reliable hand-catcher

Finds the soft spots in zone coverage and always finds a way to get open

Capable and willing run blocker

Play translates to the next level

High-upside player who could become one of the best tight ends in the league instantly

Weaknesses

A little undersized and may need to adjust to bigger and more physical players in the NFL

While a capable blocker, he may struggle against bigger, stronger, and faster defenders in the NFL but you’re not drafting him to block

Smaller catch radius than your prototypical NFL tight-end

Could struggle some with contested catches against NFL defenders

What other analysts are saying about Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Bowers is an undersized tight end with elite speed, strength and playmaking ability. He lined up all over the field at Georgia — in-line, on the wing, split out and even at running back. He is very sudden in his release, and he uses his upper-body strength to chuck defenders when pressed at the line of scrimmage. He catches a lot of quick-hitters in the flat and he’s a maniac on screens. He attacks the ball in the air and is quick to transition up the field. He has the speed to pull away, but his greatest asset is his tackle-breaking power. He runs through contact without gearing down. He is an effective run blocker when he can get his hands on opponents, but he will get pressed out by longer-armed edge rushers. Overall, Bowers reminds me a lot of George Kittle, and I see him having a similar impact in the NFL.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein - Link

Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense. Bowers was a high-volume target at Georgia and led the team in receiving yards in all three of his college seasons. He plays with relentless pacing as a route runner, allowing him to beat man coverage. Also, he’s highly effective at exploiting zone pockets for first downs and chunk plays. Bowers’ secret sauce might be his ability to rip through tacklers and pile on yardage after the catch. He’ll be an adequate move blocker and give effort at the point of attack, but that is the one area where his game falls short of George Kittle’s, for comparison purposes. Bowers is an explosive athlete but lacks the premium measurables typically associated with early first-rounders. It might take a year for him to acclimate to defenders who are bigger, faster and longer, but he appears destined to become a highly productive NFL player with Pro Bowl upside.

Does Brock Bowers make sense for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

The elephant in the room is the Broncos' need at quarterback, but if they decide to pass on one in the first round, Bowers makes a lot of sense if available.

Sean Payton viewed Greg Dulcich as his “joker” last season. A player that can line up anywhere and be a weapon/playmaker in his offense. Well, Bowers can do that and do it at an elite level. He would give the Broncos an instant playmaker who could become their best receiver on the team immediately.

Now, I agree with the positional value argument here. Tight end is a luxury pick in the first round and the Broncos are not in a position to be making picks like this. However, Bowers is arguably the best player in the entire draft and has instant All-Pro/Pro Bowl potential, especially with Sean Payton. He would make life a lot easier for whoever the Broncos quarterback is next season.

Now again, the Broncos lacking a second-round pick and having a huge need at quarterback make adding any non-quarterback in the first round unlikely. If they do decide to go that route and he is available at 12th overall, Bowers could be a legitimate option for the team.