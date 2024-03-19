 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Horse Tracks: Ignoring true Broncos madness to focus on some fun bracket madness

March Madness is the best. Don’t let the current state of the Broncos get you down.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

FBN-SUPER BOWL-ELWAY CELBRATES Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Good morning, Broncos Country!

It’s March Madness season, and thank goodness, because much of the news coming out of Dove Valley is either nothing or nothing great.

Like this prediction for our next QB or this Mike Clay evaluation of the current roster.

But as Jess Place noted yesterday, it’s March. No need to panic. Yet.

Right? Right.

So rather than worry about that true madness, way more fun to do 18 NCAA March Madness brackets and regret every one of them the instant the first round of upsets hits on Thursday. So much fun.

It’s truly my favorite sports event of the year (second to Week 1 of the NFL season...though that is quickly diving to the bottom).

So I enjoyed this announcement from the Broncos regarding their upcoming “Bracket Challenge” with all things Broncos:

And it got me thinking that it would be fun to do a Broncos Madness with 64 of our greatest players - and iconic games - in history.

So I enlisted my favorite Photoshop™ Extraordinaire and friend of the show, AReferee, to organize our own Broncos Madness bracket challenge based on the various eras.

There’s no easy way to tally the results without savvy computer programming skills - which I do not have - so we’re just going to do this old-school. Not quite pencil-it-in-and-mail-to-me old school, but close (and don’t complain about the individual rankings not being a true 1 v. 16...I thought of this silly idea late last night and areferee was kind enough to throw it together for me, so I didn’t have time to “rank” the seeds. So yeah, you’re going to choose between 1 and 2 in the first round a few times. You’ll be fine).

Each Round 1 bracket matchup will have a poll below. Choose your winner and we’ll see who moves on to Round 2 (p.s. - it seems easy until you have to choose!) And with 32 “polls,” this should be fun, lol.

Who wants to bet the odds that The Duke ends up the champ like always?

The OG Broncos

Poll

The Franchise v. Tombstone?

view results
  • 83%
    Floyd Little
    (62 votes)
  • 16%
    Rich "Tombstone" Jackson
    (12 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Turner v. Mingo

view results
  • 58%
    Jim Turner
    (36 votes)
  • 41%
    Gene Mingo
    (26 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Upchurch v. Morton

view results
  • 68%
    Rick Upchurch
    (46 votes)
  • 31%
    Craig Morton
    (21 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Fletcher v. Odoms

view results
  • 73%
    Simon Fletcher
    (50 votes)
  • 26%
    Riley Odoms
    (18 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Cookie v. The OG #18

view results
  • 18%
    Cookie Gilchrist
    (12 votes)
  • 81%
    Frank Tripucka
    (52 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Armstrong v. Jackson

view results
  • 12%
    Otis Armstrong
    (8 votes)
  • 87%
    Tom Jackson
    (58 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Moses v. Johnson

view results
  • 82%
    Haven Moses
    (53 votes)
  • 17%
    Charley Johnson
    (11 votes)
64 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Goose v. Taylor

view results
  • 45%
    Goose Gonsulin
    (27 votes)
  • 55%
    Lionel Taylor
    (33 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

The Elway Era

Poll

The toughest choice...

view results
  • 82%
    John Elway
    (60 votes)
  • 17%
    Terrell Davis
    (13 votes)
73 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Mouth v. Hands

view results
  • 59%
    Shannon Sharpe
    (42 votes)
  • 40%
    Rod Smith
    (29 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Meck v. Rubin

view results
  • 92%
    Karl Mecklenberg
    (64 votes)
  • 7%
    Rubin Carter
    (5 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Wilson v. Elam

view results
  • 45%
    Al Wilson
    (32 votes)
  • 54%
    Jason Elam
    (38 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Smith v. The Barefoot Kicker

view results
  • 89%
    Dennis Smith
    (62 votes)
  • 10%
    Rich Karlis
    (7 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The Smilin’ Assassin v. Eddie Mac

view results
  • 90%
    Steve Atwater
    (65 votes)
  • 9%
    Ed McCaffrey
    (7 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Offense v. Defense

view results
  • 70%
    Mark Schlereth
    (51 votes)
  • 29%
    Elvis Dumervil
    (21 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Half v. Full

view results
  • 41%
    Mike Anderson
    (28 votes)
  • 58%
    Howard Griffith
    (40 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

The Manning/Miller Show

Poll

Beauty v. Beast

view results
  • 54%
    Peyton Manning
    (39 votes)
  • 45%
    Von Miller
    (33 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Defense v. Offense

view results
  • 84%
    Champ Bailey
    (60 votes)
  • 15%
    Tom Nalen
    (11 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Speed v. power

view results
  • 95%
    Demaryius Thomas
    (68 votes)
  • 4%
    CJ Anderson
    (3 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Qb of the defense v QB of the offense

view results
  • 70%
    Demarcus Ware
    (50 votes)
  • 29%
    Jake Plummer
    (21 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Speed v. power II

view results
  • 50%
    Steve Watson
    (33 votes)
  • 49%
    Alfred Williams
    (32 votes)
65 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Celebrity v. Workhorse

view results
  • 23%
    Clinton Portis
    (16 votes)
  • 76%
    Trevor Pryce
    (52 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Wide receiver heaven???

view results
  • 14%
    Tim Tebow
    (10 votes)
  • 85%
    Emmanuel Sanders
    (60 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Kickers are people too

view results
  • 47%
    Matt Prater
    (35 votes)
  • 52%
    Brandon McManus
    (39 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll

Improbable wins

view results
  • 55%
    1977 AFC Championship
    (39 votes)
  • 44%
    Tebow to DT FTW over Pittsburgh!!!!
    (31 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Back-to-Back

view results
  • 82%
    SB XXXII
    (58 votes)
  • 17%
    SB XXXIII
    (12 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Best playoff win?

view results
  • 24%
    2006 divisional win over the Patriots (Champ Bailey Special)
    (17 votes)
  • 75%
    2015 AFC Championship win over the Patriots
    (53 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Second toughest choice

view results
  • 39%
    SB 50
    (27 votes)
  • 60%
    The Drive
    (41 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

So Many Iconic Elway Games

view results
  • 61%
    The Drive II
    (42 votes)
  • 38%
    The Fumble
    (26 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Easy choice

view results
  • 18%
    Manning Comeback against the Chargers
    (13 votes)
  • 81%
    The Helicopter
    (57 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Best unit?

view results
  • 91%
    No Fly Zone
    (64 votes)
  • 8%
    Three Amigos
    (6 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Remember, defense wins championships

view results
  • 35%
    Manning’s 55 TD SZN
    (25 votes)
  • 64%
    The Orange Crush
    (46 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Now let us know the toughest and easiest choices you had to make (sorry in advance about Manning v. Von...totally unfair!)

Broncos/NFL News

Oregon QB Bo Nix Mocked Twice to Broncos at No. 12 - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More
The Denver Broncos could be fated to draft Oregon's Bo Nix.

Former WR Roddy White Slams Sean Payton, Mark Schlereth
Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth got a staunch critic in a wide receiver who played 11 seasons for 1 team

Jerry Jeudy Throws Shade at Broncos After Browns Trade - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More
Jerry Jeudy had a message of sorts for the Denver Broncos, if you read between the lines.

NFL rumors: Russell Wilson blames injury for struggles with Broncos
Russell Wilson blamed his first-year struggles with the Broncos on a shoulder injury.

Denver Broncos: Here are Michael Burton’s contract details for 2024
The Broncos utilized the NFL's Veteran Salary Benefit rule to lower Michael Burton's cap hit in 2024.

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking RB prospects, No. 1 to 29
With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 29 prospects at the position.

Kosmider: All signs point to Broncos grabbing QB in draft — but now or in 2025? - The Athletic
The Broncos need to draft an answer at quarterback to jumpstart the next chapter under Sean Payton, but it may not be easy to do in 2024.

Judging overreactions to 2024 NFL free agency deals, trades - ESPN
Should we be all-in on the Falcons, Ravens and Texans? Are the Broncos set to bottom out? We sized up six free agency takes.

Russell Wilson can get back on Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh; plus, five underrated free-agent signings
In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks believes Russell Wilson's relocation to Pittsburgh could put the veteran QB back on a Hall of Fame track. Plus, five underrated free-agent signings that you should NOT overlook.

49ers penalized draft position, will forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick after NFL discovers accounting error - The Athletic
The accounting errors in question were from the close of the 2022 league year.

2024 NFL mock draft: Top-15 pick predictions off free agency - ESPN
How has NFL free agency impacted early-Round 1 draft plans? Will Minnesota trade up? Field Yates updated his predictions for pick Nos. 1-15.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...