Horse Tracks: Ignoring true Broncos madness to focus on some fun bracket madness

Good morning, Broncos Country!

It’s March Madness season, and thank goodness, because much of the news coming out of Dove Valley is either nothing or nothing great.

Like this prediction for our next QB or this Mike Clay evaluation of the current roster.

But as Jess Place noted yesterday, it’s March. No need to panic. Yet.

Right? Right.

So rather than worry about that true madness, way more fun to do 18 NCAA March Madness brackets and regret every one of them the instant the first round of upsets hits on Thursday. So much fun.

It’s truly my favorite sports event of the year (second to Week 1 of the NFL season...though that is quickly diving to the bottom).

So I enjoyed this announcement from the Broncos regarding their upcoming “Bracket Challenge” with all things Broncos:

Introducing ... the #BroncosCountry Bracket Challenge.



Stay tuned this week for all the first-round matchups! pic.twitter.com/qiAWa5vMZU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2024

And it got me thinking that it would be fun to do a Broncos Madness with 64 of our greatest players - and iconic games - in history.

So I enlisted my favorite Photoshop™ Extraordinaire and friend of the show, AReferee, to organize our own Broncos Madness bracket challenge based on the various eras.

There’s no easy way to tally the results without savvy computer programming skills - which I do not have - so we’re just going to do this old-school. Not quite pencil-it-in-and-mail-to-me old school, but close (and don’t complain about the individual rankings not being a true 1 v. 16...I thought of this silly idea late last night and areferee was kind enough to throw it together for me, so I didn’t have time to “rank” the seeds. So yeah, you’re going to choose between 1 and 2 in the first round a few times. You’ll be fine).

Each Round 1 bracket matchup will have a poll below. Choose your winner and we’ll see who moves on to Round 2 (p.s. - it seems easy until you have to choose!) And with 32 “polls,” this should be fun, lol.

Who wants to bet the odds that The Duke ends up the champ like always?

The OG Broncos

Poll The Franchise v. Tombstone? Floyd Little

Rich "Tombstone" Jackson vote view results 83% Floyd Little (62 votes)

16% Rich "Tombstone" Jackson (12 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Turner v. Mingo Jim Turner

Gene Mingo vote view results 58% Jim Turner (36 votes)

41% Gene Mingo (26 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

Poll Upchurch v. Morton Rick Upchurch

Craig Morton vote view results 68% Rick Upchurch (46 votes)

31% Craig Morton (21 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Poll Fletcher v. Odoms Simon Fletcher

Riley Odoms vote view results 73% Simon Fletcher (50 votes)

26% Riley Odoms (18 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll Cookie v. The OG #18 Cookie Gilchrist

Frank Tripucka vote view results 18% Cookie Gilchrist (12 votes)

81% Frank Tripucka (52 votes) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll Armstrong v. Jackson Otis Armstrong

Tom Jackson vote view results 12% Otis Armstrong (8 votes)

87% Tom Jackson (58 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Moses v. Johnson Haven Moses

Charley Johnson vote view results 82% Haven Moses (53 votes)

17% Charley Johnson (11 votes) 64 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Goose v. Taylor Goose Gonsulin

Lionel Taylor vote view results 45% Goose Gonsulin (27 votes)

55% Lionel Taylor (33 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

The Elway Era

Poll The toughest choice... John Elway

Terrell Davis vote view results 82% John Elway (60 votes)

17% Terrell Davis (13 votes) 73 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Mouth v. Hands Shannon Sharpe

Rod Smith vote view results 59% Shannon Sharpe (42 votes)

40% Rod Smith (29 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Meck v. Rubin Karl Mecklenberg

Rubin Carter vote view results 92% Karl Mecklenberg (64 votes)

7% Rubin Carter (5 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

Poll Wilson v. Elam Al Wilson

Jason Elam vote view results 45% Al Wilson (32 votes)

54% Jason Elam (38 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Smith v. The Barefoot Kicker Dennis Smith

Rich Karlis vote view results 89% Dennis Smith (62 votes)

10% Rich Karlis (7 votes) 69 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Smilin’ Assassin v. Eddie Mac Steve Atwater

Ed McCaffrey vote view results 90% Steve Atwater (65 votes)

9% Ed McCaffrey (7 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Offense v. Defense Mark Schlereth

Elvis Dumervil vote view results 70% Mark Schlereth (51 votes)

29% Elvis Dumervil (21 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Half v. Full Mike Anderson

Howard Griffith vote view results 41% Mike Anderson (28 votes)

58% Howard Griffith (40 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

The Manning/Miller Show

Poll Beauty v. Beast Peyton Manning

Von Miller vote view results 54% Peyton Manning (39 votes)

45% Von Miller (33 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Defense v. Offense Champ Bailey

Tom Nalen vote view results 84% Champ Bailey (60 votes)

15% Tom Nalen (11 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Speed v. power Demaryius Thomas

CJ Anderson vote view results 95% Demaryius Thomas (68 votes)

4% CJ Anderson (3 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Qb of the defense v QB of the offense Demarcus Ware

Jake Plummer vote view results 70% Demarcus Ware (50 votes)

29% Jake Plummer (21 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Speed v. power II Steve Watson

Alfred Williams vote view results 50% Steve Watson (33 votes)

49% Alfred Williams (32 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll Celebrity v. Workhorse Clinton Portis

Trevor Pryce vote view results 23% Clinton Portis (16 votes)

76% Trevor Pryce (52 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll Wide receiver heaven??? Tim Tebow

Emmanuel Sanders vote view results 14% Tim Tebow (10 votes)

85% Emmanuel Sanders (60 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Kickers are people too Matt Prater

Brandon McManus vote view results 47% Matt Prater (35 votes)

52% Brandon McManus (39 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll Improbable wins 1977 AFC Championship

Tebow to DT FTW over Pittsburgh!!!! vote view results 55% 1977 AFC Championship (39 votes)

44% Tebow to DT FTW over Pittsburgh!!!! (31 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Back-to-Back SB XXXII

SB XXXIII vote view results 82% SB XXXII (58 votes)

17% SB XXXIII (12 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Best playoff win? 2006 divisional win over the Patriots (Champ Bailey Special)

2015 AFC Championship win over the Patriots vote view results 24% 2006 divisional win over the Patriots (Champ Bailey Special) (17 votes)

75% 2015 AFC Championship win over the Patriots (53 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Second toughest choice SB 50

The Drive vote view results 39% SB 50 (27 votes)

60% The Drive (41 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll So Many Iconic Elway Games The Drive II

The Fumble vote view results 61% The Drive II (42 votes)

38% The Fumble (26 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll Easy choice Manning Comeback against the Chargers

The Helicopter vote view results 18% Manning Comeback against the Chargers (13 votes)

81% The Helicopter (57 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Best unit? No Fly Zone

Three Amigos vote view results 91% No Fly Zone (64 votes)

8% Three Amigos (6 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Poll Remember, defense wins championships Manning’s 55 TD SZN

The Orange Crush vote view results 35% Manning’s 55 TD SZN (25 votes)

64% The Orange Crush (46 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Now let us know the toughest and easiest choices you had to make (sorry in advance about Manning v. Von...totally unfair!)

Broncos/NFL News

Oregon QB Bo Nix Mocked Twice to Broncos at No. 12 - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

The Denver Broncos could be fated to draft Oregon's Bo Nix.

Former WR Roddy White Slams Sean Payton, Mark Schlereth

Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth got a staunch critic in a wide receiver who played 11 seasons for 1 team

Jerry Jeudy Throws Shade at Broncos After Browns Trade - Sports Illustrated Mile High Huddle: Denver Broncos News, Analysis and More

Jerry Jeudy had a message of sorts for the Denver Broncos, if you read between the lines.

NFL rumors: Russell Wilson blames injury for struggles with Broncos

Russell Wilson blamed his first-year struggles with the Broncos on a shoulder injury.

Denver Broncos: Here are Michael Burton’s contract details for 2024

The Broncos utilized the NFL's Veteran Salary Benefit rule to lower Michael Burton's cap hit in 2024.

2024 NFL Draft: Ranking RB prospects, No. 1 to 29

With the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon, Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 29 prospects at the position.

Kosmider: All signs point to Broncos grabbing QB in draft — but now or in 2025? - The Athletic

The Broncos need to draft an answer at quarterback to jumpstart the next chapter under Sean Payton, but it may not be easy to do in 2024.

Judging overreactions to 2024 NFL free agency deals, trades - ESPN

Should we be all-in on the Falcons, Ravens and Texans? Are the Broncos set to bottom out? We sized up six free agency takes.

Russell Wilson can get back on Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh; plus, five underrated free-agent signings

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks believes Russell Wilson's relocation to Pittsburgh could put the veteran QB back on a Hall of Fame track. Plus, five underrated free-agent signings that you should NOT overlook.

49ers penalized draft position, will forfeit 2025 fifth-round pick after NFL discovers accounting error - The Athletic

The accounting errors in question were from the close of the 2022 league year.

2024 NFL mock draft: Top-15 pick predictions off free agency - ESPN

How has NFL free agency impacted early-Round 1 draft plans? Will Minnesota trade up? Field Yates updated his predictions for pick Nos. 1-15.