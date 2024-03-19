Horse Tracks: Ignoring true Broncos madness to focus on some fun bracket madness

Good morning, Broncos Country!
It’s March Madness season, and thank goodness, because much of the news coming out of Dove Valley is either nothing or nothing great.
Like this prediction for our next QB or this Mike Clay evaluation of the current roster.
But as Jess Place noted yesterday, it’s March. No need to panic. Yet.
Right? Right.
So rather than worry about that true madness, way more fun to do 18 NCAA March Madness brackets and regret every one of them the instant the first round of upsets hits on Thursday. So much fun.
It’s truly my favorite sports event of the year (second to Week 1 of the NFL season...though that is quickly diving to the bottom).
So I enjoyed this announcement from the Broncos regarding their upcoming “Bracket Challenge” with all things Broncos:
Introducing ... the #BroncosCountry Bracket Challenge.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 18, 2024
Stay tuned this week for all the first-round matchups! pic.twitter.com/qiAWa5vMZU
And it got me thinking that it would be fun to do a Broncos Madness with 64 of our greatest players - and iconic games - in history.
So I enlisted my favorite Photoshop™ Extraordinaire and friend of the show, AReferee, to organize our own Broncos Madness bracket challenge based on the various eras.
There’s no easy way to tally the results without savvy computer programming skills - which I do not have - so we’re just going to do this old-school. Not quite pencil-it-in-and-mail-to-me old school, but close (and don’t complain about the individual rankings not being a true 1 v. 16...I thought of this silly idea late last night and areferee was kind enough to throw it together for me, so I didn’t have time to “rank” the seeds. So yeah, you’re going to choose between 1 and 2 in the first round a few times. You’ll be fine).
Each Round 1 bracket matchup will have a poll below. Choose your winner and we’ll see who moves on to Round 2 (p.s. - it seems easy until you have to choose!) And with 32 “polls,” this should be fun, lol.
Who wants to bet the odds that The Duke ends up the champ like always?
The OG Broncos
Poll
The Franchise v. Tombstone?
-
83%
Floyd Little
-
16%
Rich "Tombstone" Jackson
Poll
Turner v. Mingo
-
58%
Jim Turner
-
41%
Gene Mingo
Poll
Upchurch v. Morton
-
68%
Rick Upchurch
-
31%
Craig Morton
Poll
Fletcher v. Odoms
-
73%
Simon Fletcher
-
26%
Riley Odoms
Poll
Cookie v. The OG #18
-
18%
Cookie Gilchrist
-
81%
Frank Tripucka
Poll
Armstrong v. Jackson
-
12%
Otis Armstrong
-
87%
Tom Jackson
Poll
Moses v. Johnson
-
82%
Haven Moses
-
17%
Charley Johnson
Poll
The Goose v. Taylor
-
45%
Goose Gonsulin
-
55%
Lionel Taylor
The Elway Era
Poll
The toughest choice...
-
82%
John Elway
-
17%
Terrell Davis
Poll
The Mouth v. Hands
-
59%
Shannon Sharpe
-
40%
Rod Smith
Poll
The Meck v. Rubin
-
92%
Karl Mecklenberg
-
7%
Rubin Carter
Poll
Wilson v. Elam
-
45%
Al Wilson
-
54%
Jason Elam
Poll
Smith v. The Barefoot Kicker
-
89%
Dennis Smith
-
10%
Rich Karlis
Poll
The Smilin’ Assassin v. Eddie Mac
-
90%
Steve Atwater
-
9%
Ed McCaffrey
Poll
Offense v. Defense
-
70%
Mark Schlereth
-
29%
Elvis Dumervil
Poll
Half v. Full
-
41%
Mike Anderson
-
58%
Howard Griffith
The Manning/Miller Show
Poll
Beauty v. Beast
-
54%
Peyton Manning
-
45%
Von Miller
Poll
Defense v. Offense
-
84%
Champ Bailey
-
15%
Tom Nalen
Poll
Speed v. power
-
95%
Demaryius Thomas
-
4%
CJ Anderson
Poll
Qb of the defense v QB of the offense
-
70%
Demarcus Ware
-
29%
Jake Plummer
Poll
Speed v. power II
-
50%
Steve Watson
-
49%
Alfred Williams
Poll
Celebrity v. Workhorse
-
23%
Clinton Portis
-
76%
Trevor Pryce
Poll
Wide receiver heaven???
-
14%
Tim Tebow
-
85%
Emmanuel Sanders
Poll
Kickers are people too
-
47%
Matt Prater
-
52%
Brandon McManus
Broncos’ Greatest Hits
Poll
Improbable wins
-
55%
1977 AFC Championship
-
44%
Tebow to DT FTW over Pittsburgh!!!!
Poll
Back-to-Back
-
82%
SB XXXII
-
17%
SB XXXIII
Poll
Best playoff win?
-
24%
2006 divisional win over the Patriots (Champ Bailey Special)
-
75%
2015 AFC Championship win over the Patriots
Poll
Second toughest choice
-
39%
SB 50
-
60%
The Drive
Poll
So Many Iconic Elway Games
-
61%
The Drive II
-
38%
The Fumble
Poll
Easy choice
-
18%
Manning Comeback against the Chargers
-
81%
The Helicopter
Poll
Best unit?
-
91%
No Fly Zone
-
8%
Three Amigos
Poll
Remember, defense wins championships
-
35%
Manning’s 55 TD SZN
-
64%
The Orange Crush
Now let us know the toughest and easiest choices you had to make (sorry in advance about Manning v. Von...totally unfair!)
