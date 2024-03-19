 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker 2.0

An updated look at which prospects the Denver Broncos have shown interest in during the draft process.

By Scotty Payne
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft is next month and we are in the midst of the draft process. Teams have been busy collecting information on prospects all winter/spring during the all-star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and currently during the pro days and private workouts and meetings. As for the Denver Broncos, they have been busy doing the same and we have a collection of prospects they have reportedly met with throughout the draft process.

Right now, we have the prospect the Broncos met with during the All-Star events which includes notable reports of Senior Bowl visits along with other All-Star game meetings. We also have the reported formal and informal interviews the team had at the NFL Scouting Combine. We are currently in the midst of the Pro Day and top-30 pre-draft visit cycle so we have a few of them as well. We should see more of those reports come in during the next few weeks leading up to the draft.

So, here are all the prospects the Denver Broncos have reportedly met with formally and informally during the All-Star games, Combine and Pro Days as well as the ones they will have in for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

*Note: I left all the Senior Bowl meetings out because everyone met with everyone there and only included notable mentions. Also, some visits, workouts, interviews and so on go unreported but this is what we have collected thus far.

Denver Broncos draft interest tracker

Name Position College Projected Round All-Star Games Combine Pro Day Top 30 Visit Met With Broncos
Michael Pratt Quarterback Tulane Day 2 X X
Kedon Slovis Quarterback BYU Day 3 X
Blake Watson Running Back Memphis Day 3 X
Joshua Cephus Wide Receiver UTSA Day 3/UDFA X
Jarius Monroe Defensive Back Tulane Day 3/UDFA X
Reddy Steward Defensive Back Troy Day 3/UDFA X
Easton Gibbs Linebacker Wyoming Day 3/UDFA X X
J.J. McCarthy Quarterback Michigan Top 10/1st X
Bo Nix Quarterback Oregon 1sr/2nd X X
Michael Penix Jr. Quarterback Washington TBD X
Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 1st X
Fabien Lovett Sr. IDL Florida State Day 2/3 X
Trevin Wallace Linebacker Kentucky Day 2/3 X
Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Day 2/3 X
Marist Liufau Linebacker Notre Dame Day 2/3 X
Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State Day 2/3 X X
Tyler Davis Defensive Line Clemson Day 2/3 X X
Terrion Arnold Cornerback Alabama 1st X
Jaylen Key Defensive Back Alabama Day 3 X
Ben Sinnot Tight End Kansas State Day 2/3 X
Theo Johnson Tight End Penn State Day 2/3 X
Brock Bowers Tight End Georgia 1st X
Dallin Holker Tight End Colorado State Day 2/3 X X
Caleb Williams Quarterback USC 1st overall X
Drake Maye Quarterback North Carolina Top 5 X
Jayden Daniels Quarterback LSU Top 5 X
Spencer Rattler Quarterback South Carolina Day 2 X X
Carlton Johnson Cornerback Fresno State Day 2/3 X
Drake Nugent Center Michigan Day 2/3 X
Omar Brown Defensive Back Nebraska Day 3 X
Layne Hatcher Quarterback Ball State Day 3/UDFA
Aaron Casey Linebacker Indiana Day 3/UDFA X
Andre Carter EDGE Indiana Day 3/UDFA X
Taliese Fuaga Offensive Tackle Oregon State 1st X
Troy Franklin Wide Receiver Oregon 1st/2nd X
Jackson Powers-Johnson Center Oregon 1st/2nd X
Bucky Irving Running Back Oregon Day 3 X
Evan Williams Defensive Back Oregon Day 3 X
Khyree Jackson Cornerback Oregon Day 3 X
Brandon Dolrus IDL Oregon Day 2/3 X
Brevyn Spann-Ford Tight End Minnesota Day 3 X
Will Shipley Running Back Clemson Day 2/3 X
Nate Wiggins Cornerback Clemson 1st X
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Linebacker Clemson Day 2 X
Ruke Orhorhoro IDL Clemson Day 2 X
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson Day 2/3 X
Trey Benson Running Back Florida State Day 2/3 X
Qwan'Tez Stiggers Cornerback Toronto Argonauts(CFL) Day 3 X
Millard Bradford Safety TCU Day 3 X

