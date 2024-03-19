2024 Denver Broncos draft interest tracker 2.0

The 2024 NFL Draft is next month and we are in the midst of the draft process. Teams have been busy collecting information on prospects all winter/spring during the all-star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and currently during the pro days and private workouts and meetings. As for the Denver Broncos, they have been busy doing the same and we have a collection of prospects they have reportedly met with throughout the draft process.

Right now, we have the prospect the Broncos met with during the All-Star events which includes notable reports of Senior Bowl visits along with other All-Star game meetings. We also have the reported formal and informal interviews the team had at the NFL Scouting Combine. We are currently in the midst of the Pro Day and top-30 pre-draft visit cycle so we have a few of them as well. We should see more of those reports come in during the next few weeks leading up to the draft.

So, here are all the prospects the Denver Broncos have reportedly met with formally and informally during the All-Star games, Combine and Pro Days as well as the ones they will have in for a top-30 pre-draft visit.

*Note: I left all the Senior Bowl meetings out because everyone met with everyone there and only included notable mentions. Also, some visits, workouts, interviews and so on go unreported but this is what we have collected thus far.