Report: Linebacker Justin Strnad who agreed to terms with the Panthers, changed his mind and re-signed with the Broncos

It happened again.

Earlier this evening, we had reports indicating that special teams ace Justin Strnad has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. He spent the past four seasons with the Denver Broncos and was going to reunite with Josey Jewell and Ejiro Evero in Carolina. However, that did not end up happening.

NFL Network’s insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that Strnad had a change of heart and has decided to re-sign with the Broncos on a one-year deal.

Free-agent LB Justin Strnad has had a change of heart. He’s retuning to the #Broncos on a one-year deal, source says. Strnad was close to finalizing a deal with the #Panthers but decided to remain in Denver with the team that drafted him in 2020. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2024

This is the second time this has happened this offseason with a Broncos free agent. During the legal tampering period, kicker Wil Lutz agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year deal. However, since no pen was put to paper, the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton did what they needed to do to take Lutz away from the Panthers and sign him to a two-year deal.

Now it appears, the Broncos have done it again and brought back their special teams ace.

Strnad was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft and has spent the past four seasons with the team and has primarily established himself as one of their key special teams players.

He spent his entire rookie season on the injured reserve, but since then, he has been active for all but one game during his career. During the past three seasons, Strnad has played in 50 career games, which includes 5 starts and has totaled 46 career tackles. Now, he will return for at least one more season and look to play multiple roles on special teams while also adding some depth at the linebacker position.

As we near the draft, the Broncos current linebacker room consists of Alex Singleton, the recently signed Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith who re-signed last month, and now, Justin Strnad. With Drew Sanders expected to move to edge according to GM George Paton, we could see the Broncos to add some youth and athleticism to this group in the draft.