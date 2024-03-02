2024 NFL Mock Draft has Broncos going after J.J. McCarthy

It’s no secret what the Denver Broncos biggest roster need is heading into next season and if they can pick up a top quarterback prospect early in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft then there is no chance they pass up that opportunity.

In Mel Kiper’s latest first round mock draft, he jumped on board with that line of thinking. In that mock he had the Broncos once again targeting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the twelfth overall selection.

12. Denver Broncos

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan I’m following my co-workers and slotting in a quarterback to the Broncos. Why? This might be their only chance to add a high-ceiling signal-caller prospect this offseason— and not mortgage their future to do it. They’re almost certainly going to cut Russell Wilson, leaving a void on the depth chart. They don’t have the cap space to try to add a veteran. Moving up from No. 12 might require a future first-rounder that would hamper them down the road. So why not take a shot on McCarthy? Look, this would be a reach by my rankings, but I could see why a team in the top 15 would talk itself into McCarthy. He has an intriguing skill set as a passer. He will test extremely well during combine workouts and impress coaches and front office execs in interviews. He wasn’t asked to carry the Wolverines with his arm the past two seasons, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t do it. Sure, McCarthy needs some refinement, but Sean Payton could get the best out of him in Denver.

McCarthy is slowly becoming my favorite prospect of the group. He is 21, so the team will need to develop him some and that might be a really good thing for Sean Payton and Denver in the long-term. The Broncos also won’t have to dump huge draft capital into a trade up scenario and they wouldn’t take a flyer on a Day 2 or later pick and hope for the best.

History suggests you find elite quarterbacks in the front half of the first round. Sure there are plenty of busts there too, but almost all of the elite quarterbacks as well. You just have to take a shot at a top pick and hope you strike gold. It is what it is and as a fan it’s been a long eight years without elite quarterback play.

