Fans think the Broncos should trade Jerry Jeudy this offseason

Unsurprisingly, Denver Broncos fans voted overwhelmingly for the team to find a trade partner for Jerry Jeudy this offseason. He hasn’t quite lived up to his first-round status and while that isn’t entirely on him given the atrocious quarterback play in Denver, he has failed to capitalize on what few opportunities did come his way at times.

His trade value is probably a Day 3 pick or two and it is unlikely the Broncos will get more. There are just too many good wide receiver options in free agency and then again in the 2024 NFL Draft for his value to go much higher than that. I think the Broncos two best chances for a trade would be on draft day itself or sometime before the trade deadline. Teams become most desperate once injuries impact their playoff chances in early October.

What do you think the Broncos should do with Jerry Jeudy this offseason? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.

