Free agent profile: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

As we continue out potential free agent profiles, I’ll look at quarterback Ryan Tannehill and how he might fit with the Denver Broncos plans at the position.
Ryan Tannehill
Position: QB Throws: Right
6-4, 217lb
Experience: 11 seasons
Age: 35
Tannehill was drafted eighth overall by the Dolphins in the 2012 draft. The very athletic QB was originally a wide receiver in college and then moved to QB. Tannehill’s best season was 2019 when he won comeback player of the year and made the Pro-Bowl. He led the Titans to the AFCC that season where the lost to KC.
After starting every game during his first four seasons, he has only done that twice in the last seven seasons.
In 2023 he lost his starting job to Will Levis. In 2018 he lost his starting job to {checks notes} Brock Osweiler. Tannehill was downright bad in 2023, throwing four touchdowns and seven picks. At the age of 35 (he’ll be 36 at the start of the 2024 season), Ryan has reached the age when most QBs start a steep decline (if not before).
So it seems that Tannehill would not be a viable starter for the Broncos in 2024 given his age and poor play in 2023. Could he be a “mentor” QB for a rookie? Sure. He filled that role last season after he was benched and in 2022 after he was injured. The question becomes how much would he cost to fill that role.
QBs who filled that role last season made anywhere from 8.5 million (Jacoby Brissett) to veteran minimum (Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield, Joe Flacco and Case Keenum - one of these did not play QB for the Broncos). So if Tannehill would take veteran minimum I’m sure Sean Payton would like to have him. Tannehill has using the middle of the field unlike Russell Wilson.
At his age, Tannehill probably just wants a shot a ring before he retires. He won’t get that with the Broncos in 2024. So the only way he would come play for Denver is for money or a chance to play for Sean Payton. I doubt that money is a huge motivator for him since he earned a great deal on his last contract (he had the second highest cap hit for a QB in the NFL last season). If we look at the available free agent QBs there are nine who played 25% or more of their team’s offensive snaps last season.
I assume that Flacco will re-retire so he’s not an option. Baker Mayfield is going to want a starting job, so he’s probably out given the current financial constraints. Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs could be options if they are cheap enough. Tannehill could retire or take a veteran minimum deal to play for a title contender. Kirk Cousins is going to want to be a starter.
Depending on who or if the Broncos draft a QB, Tyrod Taylor, Dobbs or Jameis Winston could be options. If Payton wants a fairly mobile QB to back up the rookie (or start until the rookie is ready).
Trevor Siemian (don’t laugh) is also an option for a cheap veteran back-up. He might be open to returning to Denver. Ditto for Drew Lock (again, don’t laugh).
The main issue right now is that we really have no idea what the future at QB for the Broncos holds. I’m 99% certain that Russell Wilson will not be the starter for the Broncos in 2024, where and if the Broncos draft a QB will have a huge ripple effect who the Broncos sign to fill out the QB room. That could be no one since Jarrett Stidham is still under contract.
Do you want the Broncos to sign Ryan Tannehill?
