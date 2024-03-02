2024 NFL Combine Results: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

The 2024 NFL Combine continued on Friday and we have some more combine results to share. This group included defensive backs and tight ends. Both are position groups that the Denver Broncos are going to need to find help in the draft if a guy on the draft board falls near one of their few picks this year.

Tight end was a position General Manager George Paton noted was a position they needed to solidify this season.

“I don’t give want to give all our needs but we need to solidify the tight end position,’’ Paton said. “Obviously, Dulcich has been hurt. But we need a weapon in the middle of the field. Felt like we missed that.”

They have already met with top tight end prospect in Georgia’s Brock Bowers, but we’ll want to take note of any tight end that might be available for Denver in the middle rounds as well.

Tight End Results Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Erick All Iowa 6040 252 — — — — — — — 10.13 33 AJ Barner Michigan 6060 251 — — — — — — — 9 33.38 Jaheim Bell Florida State 6020 241 4.61 4.61 1.58 — — 35 10-4 10 33 Brock Bowers Georgia 6030 243 — — — — — — — 9.75 32.75 Devin Culp Washington 6030 231 4.47 4.47 1.55 — — — — 9.25 32.88 Dallin Holker Colorado State 6030 241 4.78 4.78 1.62 — 6.83 32.5 10-2 10.25 33.63 Theodore Johnson Penn State 6060 259 4.57 4.58 1.55 — 7.15 39.5 10-5 10.25 33 Trey Knox South Carolina 6030 240 — — — — 7.09 32.5 10-1 9.38 34.25 Tanner McLachlan Arizona 6050 244 4.61 4.61 1.58 — — 35 9-9 9.38 31.63 Tip Reiman Illinois 6050 271 4.64 4.64 1.55 28 7.02 33.5 10-1 10.5 32.88 Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas 6040 245 4.69 4.69 1.59 — — — — 10.13 32.88 Ben Sinnott Kansas State 6040 250 4.68 4.68 1.59 — 6.82 40 10-6 9.5 32.38 Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota 6064 260 4.77 4.76 1.67 — 7.38 31.5 9-8 10.25 33.38 Cade Stover Ohio State 6040 247 4.65 4.65 1.59 — — 34.5 9-9 9.75 32.75 Jack Westover Washington 6030 243 — — — — — — — 9.13 32.13 Jared Wiley TCU 6060 249 4.62 4.62 1.62 — 7.19 37 9-10 9.5 33.25

Source: Walter Football

Defensive Backs Results Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Player School Hght Wght Off. 40 Unoff. 40 10-Yd Split Bench 3-cone Vert Broad Hand Arm Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri 5113 179 4.44 4.44 1.53 — — 33.5 — 8.63 31 Daijahn Anthony Mississippi 6000 195 4.55 4.56 1.51 — — 37 9-9 9 32.5 Terrion Arnold Alabama 5116 189 4.5 4.51 1.54 — — 37 10-9 8.88 31.63 Cole Bishop Utah 6020 206 4.45 4.45 1.52 — — 39 10-4 9.5 29.75 Beau Brade Maryland 6000 203 — — — — — — — 10.13 31 Millard Bradford TCU 5104 191 4.42 4.42 1.55 15 — 38.5 10-4 9 31.25 Jarvis Brownlee Louisville 5010 194 — — — — — — — 9 31.25 Javon Bullard Georgia 5104 198 4.47 4.47 1.51 — — — — 9 30.75 Calen Bullock USC 6020 188 4.48 4.49 1.51 — — — — 9 32.5 Jaylon Carlies Missouri 6030 227 4.5 4.5 1.54 20 — 32.5 10-5 10 34.25 Caelen Carson Wake Forest 6000 199 — — — — — — — 8.25 31.38 Ryan Cooper Oregon State 5110 184 — — — — — — — 8.75 30.5 Cooper DeJean Iowa 6004 203 — — — — — — — 9.63 31.13 Marlon Devonshire Pittsburgh 5106 186 4.45 4.45 1.54 — 7.12 38.5 10-4 8.75 32.88 Marcellas Dial South Carolina 5116 190 4.46 4.47 1.55 — — 40.5 10-9 8.88 32 John Dixon Penn State 5'11 — — — — — — — — 8.63 29.5 Willie Drew Virginia State 5115 191 4.46 4.47 1.49 13 — — — 9.5 32 Renardo Green Florida State 5117 186 4.49 4.5 1.53 — — 37.5 10-10 9.13 31.25 Kamal Hadden Tennessee 6010 196 — — — — — — — 8.5 30.88 Dominique Hampton Washington 6023 215 4.51 4.51 1.55 — 6.83 39 10-2 10 33.25 Myles Harden South Dakota 5107 195 4.5 4.51 1.62 13 6.88 35.5 9-10 9.38 29.88 Daequan Hardy Penn State 5093 179 4.38 4.39 1.5 — — 42.5 10-6 8.13 30 Cam Hart Notre Dame 6030 202 4.5 4.5 1.57 11 7.12 39.5 10-10 9.38 33 Jaden Hicks Washington State 6020 211 — 9 3/8 — 16 6.88 37.5 10-2 31.5 31.5 Khyree Jackson Oregon 6036 194 4.5 4.5 1.51 — — 36.5 11-1 9.25 32.75 DJ James Auburn 6000 175 4.42 4.43 1.5 — — — — 8.38 31 Carlton Johnson Fresno State 5110 173 — — — — — — — 8 30.38 Isaiah Johnson Syracuse 6030 205 4.64 4.64 1.55 — — 38.5 10-9 8.88 32.88 Elijah Jones Boston College 6014 185 4.44 4.45 1.54 — — 42.5 10-11 9.25 31.5 Jarrian Jones Florida State 6000 190 4.38 4.38 1.53 — — 39.5 10-9 8.63 30 Jaylen Key Alabama 6010 208 4.6 4.6 1.59 — — 36.5 10-10 9.63 32.25 Kamren Kinchens Miami 5111 203 4.65 4.65 1.59 — — 35 9-2 9.75 31.25 Kalen King Penn State 5110 191 4.61 4.61 1.54 — — 37 10-2 8.75 30.88 Kamari Lassiter Georgia 5114 186 — — — — 6.62 — — 8.88 30.88 Dwight McGlothern Arkansas 6020 185 4.47 4.47 1.5 — — 32 9-7 8.63 30.5 Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama 5114 199 — — — — — — — 8.5 32 Patrick McMorris California 6000 207 — — — 14 — 31 9-4 9.75 31.88 Max Melton Rutgers 5110 187 4.39 4.39 1.51 — — 40.5 11-4 9.13 32.13 Quinyon Mitchell Toledo 6001 195 4.33 4.33 1.51 20 — 38 10-0 9.25 31 Malik Mustapha Wake Forest 5100 209 — — — 22 — — — 9 30.13 Josh Newton TCU 511 190 4.51 4.52 1.55 15 7.01 34 10-4 9.25 31.13 Tyler Nubin Minnesota 6010 199 — — — — — — — 9 32 Olakitan Oladapo Oregon State 6020 216 4.58 4.58 1.59 15 — 36 9-9 9.25 32.38 Tyler Owens Texas Tech 6023 216 — — — — — 41 12-2 9.13 33.38 Andru Phillips Kentucky 5106 190 4.48 4.48 — — — 42 11-3 8.75 31.25 Deantre Prince Mississippi 6000 183 4.38 4.39 1.51 — — 34.5 10-5 8.5 30.75 Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn 6001 190 4.36 4.36 1.47 — — 34.5 — 8.38 31.63 Josh Proctor Ohio State 6014 199 4.55 4.56 1.49 — — 32.5 10-1 8.75 32 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri 5113 183 4.51 4.51 1.54 — — — 10-0 8.5 32 Decamerion Richardson Mississippi State 6022 188 4.34 4.34 1.54 — — 35 10-8 8.88 32.38 Demani Richardson Texas A&M 6004 210 4.6 4.6 1.48 — — 31 9-8 9.88 32 Christian Roland-Wallace USC 5114 201 — — 1.54 17 — — — 9 32.5 Mike Sainristil Michigan 5093 182 4.47 4.47 — 14 6.99 40 10-11 8.5 30.88 Andre' Sam LSU 5110 191 4.59 4.59 — — — 36 10-3 9.25 30 Jaylin Simpson Auburn 6000 179 4.43 4.45 1.55 — — 39.5 11-1 9.88 32.38 Tykee Smith Georgia 5100 202 4.46 4.46 1.51 — — 36 10-0 9.25 31.63 Chau Smith-Wade Washington State 5096 184 4.54 4.54 1.58 18 7.05 34.5 10-5 9.13 30.25 Tarheeb Still Maryland 5115 189 4.52 4.52 1.55 — — 38 10-0 9.13 29.63 Marques Tampa Iowa State 6010 189 — — 1.59 — — — — 9.63 32.13 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson Texas Tech 5103 197 4.41 4.41 1.52 — — 38 10-3 9.63 30.88 Ro Torrence Arizona State 6030 208 — — — — — — — 8.5 34.13 Sione Vaki Utah 5111 210 4.62 4.62 — 20 — 39.5 10-5 8.63 29.13 Josh Wallace Michigan 5110 185 — — 1.54 13 — 34.5 10-0 8.88 31.38 Ryan Watts Texas 6027 208 4.53 4.53 — — 6.82 40.5 10-5 9.38 34.5 Nate Wiggins Clemson 6013 173 4.28 4.29 1.55 — — 36 10-7 9 30.5 Evan Williams Oregon 5112 200 4.6 4.61 1.59 — — 40.5 10-6 10.13 30.13 James Williams Miami 6040 231 4.65 4.65 1.55 — — 30 9-9 9.5 33.63

Source: Walter Football