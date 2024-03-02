2024 NFL Combine Results: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends

The 2024 NFL Combine continued on Friday and we have some more combine results to share. This group included defensive backs and tight ends. Both are position groups that the Denver Broncos are going to need to find help in the draft if a guy on the draft board falls near one of their few picks this year.
Tight end was a position General Manager George Paton noted was a position they needed to solidify this season.
“I don’t give want to give all our needs but we need to solidify the tight end position,’’ Paton said. “Obviously, Dulcich has been hurt. But we need a weapon in the middle of the field. Felt like we missed that.”
They have already met with top tight end prospect in Georgia’s Brock Bowers, but we’ll want to take note of any tight end that might be available for Denver in the middle rounds as well.
Tight End Results
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Erick All
|Iowa
|6040
|252
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.13
|33
|AJ Barner
|Michigan
|6060
|251
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|33.38
|Jaheim Bell
|Florida State
|6020
|241
|4.61
|4.61
|1.58
|—
|—
|35
|10-4
|10
|33
|Brock Bowers
|Georgia
|6030
|243
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.75
|32.75
|Devin Culp
|Washington
|6030
|231
|4.47
|4.47
|1.55
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.25
|32.88
|Dallin Holker
|Colorado State
|6030
|241
|4.78
|4.78
|1.62
|—
|6.83
|32.5
|10-2
|10.25
|33.63
|Theodore Johnson
|Penn State
|6060
|259
|4.57
|4.58
|1.55
|—
|7.15
|39.5
|10-5
|10.25
|33
|Trey Knox
|South Carolina
|6030
|240
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7.09
|32.5
|10-1
|9.38
|34.25
|Tanner McLachlan
|Arizona
|6050
|244
|4.61
|4.61
|1.58
|—
|—
|35
|9-9
|9.38
|31.63
|Tip Reiman
|Illinois
|6050
|271
|4.64
|4.64
|1.55
|28
|7.02
|33.5
|10-1
|10.5
|32.88
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|Texas
|6040
|245
|4.69
|4.69
|1.59
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.13
|32.88
|Ben Sinnott
|Kansas State
|6040
|250
|4.68
|4.68
|1.59
|—
|6.82
|40
|10-6
|9.5
|32.38
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|Minnesota
|6064
|260
|4.77
|4.76
|1.67
|—
|7.38
|31.5
|9-8
|10.25
|33.38
|Cade Stover
|Ohio State
|6040
|247
|4.65
|4.65
|1.59
|—
|—
|34.5
|9-9
|9.75
|32.75
|Jack Westover
|Washington
|6030
|243
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.13
|32.13
|Jared Wiley
|TCU
|6060
|249
|4.62
|4.62
|1.62
|—
|7.19
|37
|9-10
|9.5
|33.25
Source: Walter Football
Defensive Backs Results
|Player
|School
|Hght
|Wght
|Off. 40
|Unoff. 40
|10-Yd Split
|Bench
|3-cone
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|Missouri
|5113
|179
|4.44
|4.44
|1.53
|—
|—
|33.5
|—
|8.63
|31
|Daijahn Anthony
|Mississippi
|6000
|195
|4.55
|4.56
|1.51
|—
|—
|37
|9-9
|9
|32.5
|Terrion Arnold
|Alabama
|5116
|189
|4.5
|4.51
|1.54
|—
|—
|37
|10-9
|8.88
|31.63
|Cole Bishop
|Utah
|6020
|206
|4.45
|4.45
|1.52
|—
|—
|39
|10-4
|9.5
|29.75
|Beau Brade
|Maryland
|6000
|203
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10.13
|31
|Millard Bradford
|TCU
|5104
|191
|4.42
|4.42
|1.55
|15
|—
|38.5
|10-4
|9
|31.25
|Jarvis Brownlee
|Louisville
|5010
|194
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|31.25
|Javon Bullard
|Georgia
|5104
|198
|4.47
|4.47
|1.51
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|30.75
|Calen Bullock
|USC
|6020
|188
|4.48
|4.49
|1.51
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|32.5
|Jaylon Carlies
|Missouri
|6030
|227
|4.5
|4.5
|1.54
|20
|—
|32.5
|10-5
|10
|34.25
|Caelen Carson
|Wake Forest
|6000
|199
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.25
|31.38
|Ryan Cooper
|Oregon State
|5110
|184
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.75
|30.5
|Cooper DeJean
|Iowa
|6004
|203
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.63
|31.13
|Marlon Devonshire
|Pittsburgh
|5106
|186
|4.45
|4.45
|1.54
|—
|7.12
|38.5
|10-4
|8.75
|32.88
|Marcellas Dial
|South Carolina
|5116
|190
|4.46
|4.47
|1.55
|—
|—
|40.5
|10-9
|8.88
|32
|John Dixon
|Penn State
|5'11
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.63
|29.5
|Willie Drew
|Virginia State
|5115
|191
|4.46
|4.47
|1.49
|13
|—
|—
|—
|9.5
|32
|Renardo Green
|Florida State
|5117
|186
|4.49
|4.5
|1.53
|—
|—
|37.5
|10-10
|9.13
|31.25
|Kamal Hadden
|Tennessee
|6010
|196
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.5
|30.88
|Dominique Hampton
|Washington
|6023
|215
|4.51
|4.51
|1.55
|—
|6.83
|39
|10-2
|10
|33.25
|Myles Harden
|South Dakota
|5107
|195
|4.5
|4.51
|1.62
|13
|6.88
|35.5
|9-10
|9.38
|29.88
|Daequan Hardy
|Penn State
|5093
|179
|4.38
|4.39
|1.5
|—
|—
|42.5
|10-6
|8.13
|30
|Cam Hart
|Notre Dame
|6030
|202
|4.5
|4.5
|1.57
|11
|7.12
|39.5
|10-10
|9.38
|33
|Jaden Hicks
|Washington State
|6020
|211
|—
|9 3/8
|—
|16
|6.88
|37.5
|10-2
|31.5
|31.5
|Khyree Jackson
|Oregon
|6036
|194
|4.5
|4.5
|1.51
|—
|—
|36.5
|11-1
|9.25
|32.75
|DJ James
|Auburn
|6000
|175
|4.42
|4.43
|1.5
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.38
|31
|Carlton Johnson
|Fresno State
|5110
|173
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8
|30.38
|Isaiah Johnson
|Syracuse
|6030
|205
|4.64
|4.64
|1.55
|—
|—
|38.5
|10-9
|8.88
|32.88
|Elijah Jones
|Boston College
|6014
|185
|4.44
|4.45
|1.54
|—
|—
|42.5
|10-11
|9.25
|31.5
|Jarrian Jones
|Florida State
|6000
|190
|4.38
|4.38
|1.53
|—
|—
|39.5
|10-9
|8.63
|30
|Jaylen Key
|Alabama
|6010
|208
|4.6
|4.6
|1.59
|—
|—
|36.5
|10-10
|9.63
|32.25
|Kamren Kinchens
|Miami
|5111
|203
|4.65
|4.65
|1.59
|—
|—
|35
|9-2
|9.75
|31.25
|Kalen King
|Penn State
|5110
|191
|4.61
|4.61
|1.54
|—
|—
|37
|10-2
|8.75
|30.88
|Kamari Lassiter
|Georgia
|5114
|186
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.62
|—
|—
|8.88
|30.88
|Dwight McGlothern
|Arkansas
|6020
|185
|4.47
|4.47
|1.5
|—
|—
|32
|9-7
|8.63
|30.5
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|Alabama
|5114
|199
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.5
|32
|Patrick McMorris
|California
|6000
|207
|—
|—
|—
|14
|—
|31
|9-4
|9.75
|31.88
|Max Melton
|Rutgers
|5110
|187
|4.39
|4.39
|1.51
|—
|—
|40.5
|11-4
|9.13
|32.13
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Toledo
|6001
|195
|4.33
|4.33
|1.51
|20
|—
|38
|10-0
|9.25
|31
|Malik Mustapha
|Wake Forest
|5100
|209
|—
|—
|—
|22
|—
|—
|—
|9
|30.13
|Josh Newton
|TCU
|511
|190
|4.51
|4.52
|1.55
|15
|7.01
|34
|10-4
|9.25
|31.13
|Tyler Nubin
|Minnesota
|6010
|199
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9
|32
|Olakitan Oladapo
|Oregon State
|6020
|216
|4.58
|4.58
|1.59
|15
|—
|36
|9-9
|9.25
|32.38
|Tyler Owens
|Texas Tech
|6023
|216
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|41
|12-2
|9.13
|33.38
|Andru Phillips
|Kentucky
|5106
|190
|4.48
|4.48
|—
|—
|—
|42
|11-3
|8.75
|31.25
|Deantre Prince
|Mississippi
|6000
|183
|4.38
|4.39
|1.51
|—
|—
|34.5
|10-5
|8.5
|30.75
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|Auburn
|6001
|190
|4.36
|4.36
|1.47
|—
|—
|34.5
|—
|8.38
|31.63
|Josh Proctor
|Ohio State
|6014
|199
|4.55
|4.56
|1.49
|—
|—
|32.5
|10-1
|8.75
|32
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|Missouri
|5113
|183
|4.51
|4.51
|1.54
|—
|—
|—
|10-0
|8.5
|32
|Decamerion Richardson
|Mississippi State
|6022
|188
|4.34
|4.34
|1.54
|—
|—
|35
|10-8
|8.88
|32.38
|Demani Richardson
|Texas A&M
|6004
|210
|4.6
|4.6
|1.48
|—
|—
|31
|9-8
|9.88
|32
|Christian Roland-Wallace
|USC
|5114
|201
|—
|—
|1.54
|17
|—
|—
|—
|9
|32.5
|Mike Sainristil
|Michigan
|5093
|182
|4.47
|4.47
|—
|14
|6.99
|40
|10-11
|8.5
|30.88
|Andre' Sam
|LSU
|5110
|191
|4.59
|4.59
|—
|—
|—
|36
|10-3
|9.25
|30
|Jaylin Simpson
|Auburn
|6000
|179
|4.43
|4.45
|1.55
|—
|—
|39.5
|11-1
|9.88
|32.38
|Tykee Smith
|Georgia
|5100
|202
|4.46
|4.46
|1.51
|—
|—
|36
|10-0
|9.25
|31.63
|Chau Smith-Wade
|Washington State
|5096
|184
|4.54
|4.54
|1.58
|18
|7.05
|34.5
|10-5
|9.13
|30.25
|Tarheeb Still
|Maryland
|5115
|189
|4.52
|4.52
|1.55
|—
|—
|38
|10-0
|9.13
|29.63
|Marques Tampa
|Iowa State
|6010
|189
|—
|—
|1.59
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9.63
|32.13
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|Texas Tech
|5103
|197
|4.41
|4.41
|1.52
|—
|—
|38
|10-3
|9.63
|30.88
|Ro Torrence
|Arizona State
|6030
|208
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8.5
|34.13
|Sione Vaki
|Utah
|5111
|210
|4.62
|4.62
|—
|20
|—
|39.5
|10-5
|8.63
|29.13
|Josh Wallace
|Michigan
|5110
|185
|—
|—
|1.54
|13
|—
|34.5
|10-0
|8.88
|31.38
|Ryan Watts
|Texas
|6027
|208
|4.53
|4.53
|—
|—
|6.82
|40.5
|10-5
|9.38
|34.5
|Nate Wiggins
|Clemson
|6013
|173
|4.28
|4.29
|1.55
|—
|—
|36
|10-7
|9
|30.5
|Evan Williams
|Oregon
|5112
|200
|4.6
|4.61
|1.59
|—
|—
|40.5
|10-6
|10.13
|30.13
|James Williams
|Miami
|6040
|231
|4.65
|4.65
|1.55
|—
|—
|30
|9-9
|9.5
|33.63
Source: Walter Football
