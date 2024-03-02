NFL Combine measurements are in for the quarterbacks

In all likelihood the Denver Broncos will be going quarterback with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only question is which quarterback. At the NFL Combine today, the quarterbacks have their measurements taken. Let’s take a look.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Height: 6-2 4/8

Weight: 219

Arm: 31 5/8

Hand: 9

Wingspan: 75 7/8

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Height: 6-4 3/8

Weight: 223

Arm: 32 2/8

Hand: 9 1/8

Wingspan: 76 1/8

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Height: 6-2 1/8

Weight: 214

Arm: 30 7/8

Hand: 10 1/8

Wingspan: 74 2/8

Washington QB Michael Penix

Height: 6-2 2/8

Weight: 216

Arm: 33.62

Hand: 10.5

Wingspan: 81

USC QB Caleb Williams

Height: 6-1 1/8

Weight: 214

Arm: 32

Hand: 9.75

Wingspan: 75.88

Tulane QB Mike Pratt

Height: 6-2 4/8

Weight: 217

Arm: 30.75

Hand: 9.25

Wingspan: 77

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

Height: 6-0 2/8

Weight: 211

Arm: 31

Hand: 9.88

Wingspan: 74.75

What measurements here impressed you the most or which do you think might be red flags? Let’s discuss in the comments below.