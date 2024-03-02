 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Combine measurements are in for the quarterbacks

All of the top quarterbacks have gotten their measurements in at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Here’s what we know.

By Tim Lynch
UCLA v USC Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

In all likelihood the Denver Broncos will be going quarterback with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only question is which quarterback. At the NFL Combine today, the quarterbacks have their measurements taken. Let’s take a look.

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy

Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 219
Arm: 31 5/8
Hand: 9
Wingspan: 75 7/8

North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Height: 6-4 3/8
Weight: 223
Arm: 32 2/8
Hand: 9 1/8
Wingspan: 76 1/8

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Height: 6-2 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 30 7/8
Hand: 10 1/8
Wingspan: 74 2/8

Washington QB Michael Penix

Height: 6-2 2/8
Weight: 216
Arm: 33.62
Hand: 10.5
Wingspan: 81

USC QB Caleb Williams

Height: 6-1 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 32
Hand: 9.75
Wingspan: 75.88

Tulane QB Mike Pratt

Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 217
Arm: 30.75
Hand: 9.25
Wingspan: 77

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler

Height: 6-0 2/8
Weight: 211
Arm: 31
Hand: 9.88
Wingspan: 74.75

What measurements here impressed you the most or which do you think might be red flags? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

