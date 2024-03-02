NFL Combine measurements are in for the quarterbacks

In all likelihood the Denver Broncos will be going quarterback with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only question is which quarterback. At the NFL Combine today, the quarterbacks have their measurements taken. Let’s take a look.
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 219
Arm: 31 5/8
Hand: 9
Wingspan: 75 7/8
North Carolina QB Drake Maye
Height: 6-4 3/8
Weight: 223
Arm: 32 2/8
Hand: 9 1/8
Wingspan: 76 1/8
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Height: 6-2 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 30 7/8
Hand: 10 1/8
Wingspan: 74 2/8
Washington QB Michael Penix
Height: 6-2 2/8
Weight: 216
Arm: 33.62
Hand: 10.5
Wingspan: 81
USC QB Caleb Williams
Height: 6-1 1/8
Weight: 214
Arm: 32
Hand: 9.75
Wingspan: 75.88
Tulane QB Mike Pratt
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 217
Arm: 30.75
Hand: 9.25
Wingspan: 77
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
Height: 6-0 2/8
Weight: 211
Arm: 31
Hand: 9.88
Wingspan: 74.75
What measurements here impressed you the most or which do you think might be red flags? Let’s discuss in the comments below.
