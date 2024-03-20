You only need one sucker in NFL free agency

Good for Jerry Jeudy. He’s signed a huge $58 million contract extension for 3 more years with the Cleveland Browns. I’ve enjoyed seeing Jeudy play for us over the past few seasons and I’m always happy for any player who gets to beat the odds and get a nice payday as a professional past their rookie contract.

I can’t say I’d be devastated if this had been the Denver Broncos (at least not after the Russell Wilson contract...which will likely go down as the dumbest contract extension in NFL history), but I’d have been irritated if it would have been us.

Juedy has never shown enough consistency or stayed healthy enough to be worth a contract extension like this.

Granted, Jeudy has never had a quarterback who could utilize his excellent route-running capability. I’ll buy that. But at the same time, we saw Jeudy muddle his way through the season without ever seeing a stand-out game in 2023. Sure, he scored a couple of touchdowns, but where was the statement game?

His best season was in 2022 and that didn’t even break 1,000 yards though he had a respectable 6 touchdowns on the year.

At this point, we’re all glad this was a contract the Broncos did...he’s now the Browns’ problem.

