Denver Broncos mock draft roundup

Now that the Combine has come and gone and the mad rush of free agency is over, it is time to fully focus on the NFL Draft. We are in the midst of Pro Day and pre-draft visit season and teams draft needs are becoming more and more clear. That means it is time to really start paying attention to these mock drafts.

For the Denver Broncos, things are looking bleak for them to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Barring a surprising trade-up, the top four quarterback prospects are expected to go in the first six picks. This scenario is making Oregon’s Bo Nix a popular choice by many, while others go with the BPA approach and some even have the Broncos trading back and still getting Nix.

With all that said, let us take a look at what the experts have the Broncos doing in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in their most recent mock drafts.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

The Broncos have been quiet in free agency. Are they really comfortable going into the season with Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback? They’re running out of options, unless they can find a way to move up in the draft … or if they liked someone from the second tier of passers. Nix, Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) are likely to be off the board by the time Denver picks again, which is No. 76 overall, as it doesn’t own a second-round pick. So could Sean Payton & Co. instead take one here or trade down a few picks in Round 1? That’s the way I’m leaning right now. Nix isn’t going to be for every team, but Payton might see a little Drew Brees in him. He’s a super-fast processor who can make every throw and was one of the most productive passers in college football the past two seasons. He had 74 touchdown passes and just 10 interceptions after transferring from Oregon. The Ducks’ offense relied on quick strikes, though, and he wasn’t often asked to push the ball downfield. He averaged just 6.3 air yards per attempt last season, which ranked 120th out of 125 FBS qualifiers. Taking Nix in Round 1 would be a way for the Broncos to try to snag a franchise quarterback, and if they moved down a few spots, they could regain some valuable capital. But again, they have to really believe in his potential to do it.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah - Georgia TE, Brock Bowers

I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a “best player available” situation. They can deploy Bowers in the slot, similar to the way Sean Payton utilized Michael Thomas in New Orleans.

CBS Sports - Texas IDL, Byron Murphy II

The Broncos have plenty of holes and getting better on the defensive line should certainly be a priority.

FOX Sports - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

I thought of having the Broncos trade up because they obviously need a quarterback. But they don’t really have the ammunition. Still, they need a quarterback and Nix is a great fit for Sean Payton. He’s cerebral, accurate and perfectly suited to run Payton’s offense. I’ve been in that offense, he wants five free releases and Drew Brees 2.0. Nix may or may not be that, but he can be the point guard for Payton who gets the ball out on time.

USA Today - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

They were only too willing to eat Russell Wilson’s high-calorie contract, but Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci seem like a crash diet. Nix has the accuracy – yes, some of his record 77.5% completion rate in 2023 was juiced by the Ducks’ offense – coach Sean Payton values, plus a nose for the goal line (38 rushing TDs in five college seasons). And with an FBS-record 61 starts under his belt, rookie passers don’t come much more plug-and-play than Nix would.

The 33rd Team - Toledo CB, Quinyon Mitchell

The Denver Broncos miss out on the top four quarterbacks in this draft and have to pivot to defense in Round 1. The Broncos select Quinyon Mitchell to pair with Patrick Surtain II to give them one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus - Oregon QB, Bo Nix via trade with Eagles

Broncos receive Pick Nos. 22 and 50; Eagles receive Pick Nos. 12 and a 2025 third-round pick The Broncos would likely love to come out of the first round with a quarterback. Getting into the top five this year would be difficult for them with no second-round pick to offer, so instead I have them trading back, getting an extra second-round pick and still drafting a quarterback they can build around. I like the idea of Nix, one of the most cerebral passers in the country, getting to work with Sean Payton, who orchestrated plenty of methodical offenses with Drew Brees in New Orleans.

NBC Sports - Alabama EDGE, Dallas Turner

The Broncos’ plan at quarterback remains a mystery. It seems unlikely they will be as aggressive as Minnesota expects to be, but the Broncos clearly need an answer at the position. Rather than taking Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix here, they get a versatile pass-rusher in Dallas Turner.

The Score - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

Ideally, this pick comes after a trade down; perhaps there’s a team in the late teens willing to move up for an offensive tackle. But it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Nix ends up at No. 12, either. Denver didn’t make a move for a quarterback in free agency, and the club doesn’t have a second-round pick. Nix could be a solid fit in Sean Payton’s offense, even if he’s selected earlier than some expect.

Draft Countdown - Alabama EDGE, Dallas Turner

Denver needs a QB but the value isn’t here. Turner is an athletic freak and may be the best edge in the class.

The Draft Network - Oregon QB, Bo Nix

While the jury remains out on what exactly Bo Nix will be at the next level, he’s continued to improve since his days at Auburn and maturity at the QB position seems to go overlooked. He’ll need to find the balance of playing game-manager and pushing the ball more downfield, but working under Sean Payton presents an experienced shoulder to lean on.

Pro Football Network - Michigan QB, J.J. McCarthy