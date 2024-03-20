Report: Broncos sign offensive tackle Matt Peart to a one-year deal

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are signing former New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart to a one-year deal.

Peart is a 6-7, 315-pound tackle who was a third-round pick by the Giants during the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent the past four seasons with the Giants and played a total of 43 games which includes 7 career starts. This past season for the Giants, he played in a total of 8 games for the Giants and had 1 start.

With the Giants, Peart showed some promise, but as his career progressed, the team started to show less faith in him. With Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey entrenched as the starters on the roster, Peart will be competing with Alex Palczewski for the swing tackle job this offseason.

With Peart signed, and Palczewski being a player the team and coaches liked last year, it is possible the Broncos go another year without drafting an offensive tackle, Peart is their veteran swing tackle option while Palczewski is their developmental option. I think this removes them from taking a tackle in the first two days of the draft at least with a day three developmental option potentially being in play if they like a guy.

The Broncos tackle rookie has Garett Bolles, Mike McGlinchey, Matt Peart, and 2023 undrafted free agents Alex Palczewski and Demontrey Jacobs. Do you think the Broncos should draft a tackle to compete with this group or are you okay moving forward with this group into the season?