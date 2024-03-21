NFL Draft Profile: Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara

One prospect the Denver Broncos are showing interest in is former Colorado State defensive end/edge rusher, Mohamed Kamara. He is a 6-1, 248-pound defensive end/edge rusher who is expected to go sometime on day two or early day three of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kamara played a total of five seasons at Colorado State and during that span, turned into one of the top defensive players on the team. During his five seasons at Colorado State, Kamara totaled 179 tackles, 45.5 tackles for a loss, 29.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, and 2 defensive touchdowns. This past season, he totaled 56 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 defensive touchdown.

One word to describe Colorado St. EDGE is Mohamed Kamara...DISRUPTIVE! Get off, motor, and rush package! #2024NFLDraft



My full report: https://t.co/4mqIAXsMnz pic.twitter.com/pn2FcoyYiI — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) March 18, 2024

Player Profile

Height: 6-1

Weight: 248 pounds

40-time: 4.57 seconds

Arm Length: 32 3/8th inches

Hands: 8 5/8th inches

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10’3”

Bench Press: 23 reps

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Relentless off the snap, has a high motor, and plays through the snap

Quick first step and explodes off the snap and plays with his hair on fire

Uses his smaller height to get under the pads of linemen and get leverage over them

Strong violent hands that knocks linemen backwards

Has a decent pass-rush arsenal that he uses well

Never quits on a play and has the speed and athleticism to chase down quarterbacks and running backs

Weaknesses

Lacks the ideal length and measurements you want from an edge rusher

May struggle to set the edge in the NFL and will likely be viewed as a pass-rush specialist

His over-aggressive play style can lead to mistakes and missed tackles

Relies on power too much at times and has some stiffness to his game

Mohamed Kamara’s RAS

Mohamed Kamara is a DE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 8.47 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 258 out of 1685 DE from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/eeW7O5dkKt pic.twitter.com/uR6AtIKbrE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 19, 2024

What the experts are saying about Colorado State’s defensive end/edge rusher Mohamed Kamara

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein - Link

Broadly built edge defender with substandard traits but lights-out production over the last couple of seasons. Kamara won’t be everyone’s cup of tea due to his lack of length and tendency to rely heavily upon his power. He gets into the pocket with violent hands, lower-body drive power and a relentless desire to meet the quarterback. He’ll have to prove he can circumvent long-limbed technicians on the next level, which could be a challenge. He’s not a classic edge-setter against the run but does a nice job of playing under blockers and sneaking into the gaps. He might drop some on draft day due to the measurables, but the kind of will to conquer he’s shown typically translates in the NFL.

Does Colorado State edge rusher Mohamed Kamara make sense for the Broncos on day two or three of the 2024 NFL Draft?

If the Broncos want a relentless and powerful edge rusher on day three of the draft, Mohamed Kamara is a player they will be looking at.

He Is quick off the edge, turns speed into power, and is trying to get after the quarterback. He does lack size which helps him get leverage against offensive linemen but also can hinder him if the blockers can get their hands on him. He projects as a day-three prospect because of his lack of ideal height and size but would make sense for the Broncos.

Per source, Broncos held a local visit with Colorado State OLB Mohamed Kamara last week. It was like a top 30 visit in that he met one-on-one with George Paton on down. Kamara had 13.0 sacks last year and was Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. #9sports — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 19, 2024

As Klis notes, the Broncos had a local visit with Kamara recently which essentially was a typical pre-draft visit and he met one-on-one with Broncos general manager George Paton. They also had a formal interview with him at the Combine and had scouts on hand at the Colorado State Pro Day. So, the team is getting to know Kamara fairly well.

The Broncos' edge rushing unit has a lot of bodies and draft picks in it currently, but no one has really stood out consistently. Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto have all flashed at times, but neither of the three have taken that next step. Now the team is adding Drew Sanders into the mix and you have a lot of former draft picks competing for playing time.

Adding a player like Kamara would only muddy those waters more but you can never have enough edge rushers and the team needs to improve their pass rush overall. So, I think you should take a swing on a prospect like Kamara and hope you can find someone who can consistently get after the quarterback.