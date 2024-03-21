The Athletic mocks J.J. McCarthy to the Broncos after trade

The Denver Broncos need a franchise quarterback and everyone knows it. That leaves little wiggle room for any draft guru who takes a stab at running an NFL mock draft. The most interesting ones get creative and that’s what The Athletic did with their latest mock draft having the Broncos trading up four spots with the Atlanta Falcons to land their quarterback of the future.

8. Denver Broncos (from ATL*): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

*Trade: Broncos trade No. 12, No. 76 and a second-round pick in 2025 to the Falcons for No. 8. In our first mock draft, the Broncos were able to get McCarthy at No. 9 by trading No. 12, No. 76 and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Bears. With more competition this time around, Denver had to go to No. 8 and upgrade that 2025 pick to a second-rounder. In the end, Sean Payton gets a national champion quarterback he can build around without relinquishing a future first-rounder. The two picks the Broncos acquired by trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earlier this month made climbing for a QB a more digestible move. — Nick Kosmider

The cost of the trade to move up just four spots was rather eye-opening, but given how many teams around Denver could be looking to move up to snag J.J. McCarthy it would make sense that the receiving trade partner got heavy compensation for the move. However, I would think if a 2025 second-round pick were on the table that 2024 third-round pick could have been talked down to a Day 3 pick instead.

Either way, I would be perfectly fine with the trade exactly as Nick Kosmider of The Athletic described. If Sean Payton believes he can win with J.J. McCarthy then go freaking get J.J. McCarthy. Don’t hold back and settle for whatever scraps are left over because you won too many games in 2023 to get the guy you wanted.

Yes, I’m absolutely in ‘F them picks’ mode here as we approach April. Bring on the future!