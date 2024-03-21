Good morning, Broncos Country.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just 35 days away. For many across Broncos Country that feels like an eternity, but April 25th will be here before you know. And when that day comes, the Broncos will be making a selection in the first round since snagging All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain in 2021.

Lacking premium draft picks the past two seasons due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, the franchise is behind the eight-ball in terms of prospect talent and depth across the roster. While it’s true that many early selections flame out of the National Football League by the end of their rookie contracts, Denver is operating at a significant talent disadvantage compared to many teams in the league.

Most certainly, Sean Payton, George Paton and the talent evaluators have a lot of work to do in order to get back on track and be a formidable contender in the AFC. The team currently has eight selections for April’s draft, however, they lack a second-round pick for the third year in a row. That means the gap between their first-round pick and third-round pick is 64 selections.

Unfortunately, a lot of talent will go off the board by then. That means what they do in the first round is important to shaping the future foundations of the franchise.

A while back I had asked if the Broncos don’t snag a quarterback with their top pick—what should they do? A lot of you had varying answers, but many seemed fine with taking a top-flight edge or finding a way to get an offensive playmaker in the fold. With that in mind, I now have to ask you this: What prospect do you not wat the Broncos to draft in the first round?

For me it’s not necessarily a particular prospect (though I wouldn’t be too excited about Bo Nix at #12)—it’s a position that I’d like to see the Broncos avoid altogether. That would be this year’s crop of cornerbacks.

It’s not that I have anything bad to say about Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Terrion Arnold, Nate Wiggins or Kool-Aid McKinstry. All five of those guys project to be great NFL players and worthy of being first-round picks. However, I’m not sure adding another cornerback in the mix is the best path forward for the Broncos.

First and foremost, I’d like to see them give Riley Moss a shot opposite of Surtain II. The Broncos traded a future third-round pick from this year’s draft in order to acquire him. That’s a lot to give up and the franchise needs to see if he has what it takes to compete as a starter on the boundary.

Not only that, but the Broncos could use an infusion of talent in their defensive trenches. Even though they had one of the higher blitz rates league-wide, they still weren’t effective at generating pressure on a consistent basis. So, what worth does another first-round corner truly have when the front seven (in particular defensive line and edge groups) need an infusion of talent?

In order to get the most out of your secondary, you have to have top-notch players up front defensively. That’s why I’d like to see them punt on a first-round corner in this year’s draft. Your mileage may vary, but I’d love to hear your thoughts on particular players or position groups the Broncos should avoid drafting next month.

