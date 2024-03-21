Broncos offensive line coach Zach Strief worked out Joe Alt and Blake Fisher at the Notre Dame pro day

According to reports from the Notre Dame pro day, Zach Strief, the Denver Broncos offensive line coach is among the offensive line coaches who are working out offensive linemen Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Jets, Patriots, Chargers, Bears, Giants, Broncos, and Jags OL coaches are working out Fisher and Alt at ND pro day. pic.twitter.com/Vj9iDjNe3A — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 21, 2024

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is expected to be a top 10 or 15 selection in April’s NFL Draft and is considered the top offensive tackle by many in the scouting community. Alt is a mammoth of a man and is listed at 6’9”, 321 pounds, and projects to be a plug-and-play starter by whoever drafts him.

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked as his 10th overall prospect in the draft and says that he has a combination of size, instincts, and youth which makes him easy to bet on.

Alt started at left tackle during all three of his seasons at Notre Dame, boasting exceptional size and length for the position. In pass pro, he plays with a wide base and is very under control. He will mix up his pass sets, occasionally jump-setting and stunning opponents. He has the quickness to kick out and cover up outside speed rushers, while also possessing the length to keep power rushers from getting into his chest. He is always very aware and is a valuable helper when uncovered. In the run game, he gets movement on down blocks, looking to finish to and through the whistle. He takes proper angles to the second level, but he’s not elite in space when it comes to adjusting to moving targets. Overall, Alt isn’t a rare athlete, but his combination of size, instincts and youth (he’ll be 21 for his entire rookie season) is easy to bet on.

Blake Fisher is not as highly regarded as Alt and is expected to go later in the draft but he still has intriguing traits and talents. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein states that Fisher is an athletic tackle who has the tape and tools to become a starter at either tackle spot in the NFL.

Athletic tackle with the talent to gain some traction in a draft that is deep at his position. Fisher can be late off the ball, creating early disadvantages, and his contact balance and hand usage can be spotty at times. He’s a capable climber and puller as a move blocker and he does a nice job of drive blocking with plus technique to create leverage. He establishes his anchor against a bull rush but will occasionally struggle to open his hips and keep edge rushers from flattening into the pocket. In general, he’s going to mirror up against counters. Fisher needs to do a better job with consistency and finishing blocks, but he has the tape and tools to become a starter at either tackle spot.

The Broncos do not have an immediate need at tackle this year with Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey entrenched at left and right tackle. Behind those two, they have the recently signed Matt Peart and 2023 undrafted rookie Alex Palczewski competing for the swing tackle job. However, this draft is deep with offensive tackles and multiple tackles will be available for the Broncos at 12th overall, including Alt potentially, and could consider them.

Sean Payton has historically valued the trenches and has spent premium picks on the offensive line during his time with the Saints. So, it would not be shocking if he did the same with the Broncos, especially if he is unable to land the quarterback he wants in the first round.

It is quite possible the Broncos are just doing their due diligence on one of the top offensive linemen in the draft, but it is something to watch as we progress throughout the draft process.