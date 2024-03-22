NFL Draft Profile: Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze. He is a 6-3, 212-pound wide receiver who is viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the draft. Odunze is considered the third-best prospect in the 2024 NFL draft according to NFL Networks lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah who also has him ranked as his number two wide receiver in the draft.

Odunze played a total of four seasons at Washington and turned into one of the best wide receivers in the nation during that span. During his four seasons at Washington, he totaled 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns. This past season, Odunze had a breakout year and totaled 92 receptions for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns.

All roads lead to Rome @RomeOdunze highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NH8Fn1QXzh — Washington Football (@UW_Football) March 21, 2024

Player Profile

Height: 6-3

Weight: 212 pounds

40-time: 4.47 seconds

Arm Length: 32 1⁄ 4 inches

Hand Size: 9 1⁄ 4 inches

Vertical Jump: 39 inches

Broad Jump: 10’4”

3-Cone Drill: 6.88 seconds

20-yard Shuttle: 4.03 seconds

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

Has great size, strength, and build

Strong and reliable hands

Doesn’t have elite speed but plenty enough to make plays in the NFL

Great body control, high points the ball, and often wins one-on-one 50/50 balls

Tracks the ball well and adjusts his body on poorly thrown balls

Makes plays over the middle of the field and isn’t afraid to take a hit

Separates well

Has some YAC ability

Has the strength to outphysical lighter defensive backs

Will be an impactful run-blocker in the pros

Team captain

Weaknesses

While he has good speed, he does not have that extra gear that speedsters possess

While he does have some YAC ability, he will not be making a ton of plays after the catch

Needs to become a more polished route runner

Rome Odunze’s RAS

Rome Odunze is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.92 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 27 out of 3121 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.https://t.co/Z5Lmfjl3IN pic.twitter.com/Lik7du7fmm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2024

What other draft analysts are saying about Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

A team captain with good size and elite ball skills, Odunze consistently dominated his competition. While most receivers look to open separation windows with speed or route running, Odunze seems to relish jump balls and contested catches. He shines in all aspects of ball skills, including positioning, body control, hand strength, timing and mid-air adjustments. He has a tendency to cruise through routes rather than working with attention to detail and pacing. He was a decorated high school sprinter, so speed should not be an issue in the pros. He’s a high-volume target on the next level that play-callers can utilize to mismatch finesse cornerbacks. Elite ball skills are often the secret sauce for top NFL receivers, so it should not surprise if Odunze is a Day 1 starter who becomes a top-flight WR1.

Does Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze make sense for the Denver Broncos at 12th overall?

If he is available and the Broncos are not going quarterback, Odunze could be the best player on the board.

He is a big physical playmaking wide receiver who would give the Broncos an alpha at the position. I know the question will be asked “Who will be throwing him the ball?” and it is a valid question to ask, but weapons will need to be added regardless of who is throwing him the ball. Plus, after this year Tim Patrick will be a free agent and Courtland Sutton will have no guaranteed money left on his contract while opening up $14 million dollars in cap space if released. So, playmakers will need to be added regardless of the quarterback.

With all that said, it does seem unlikely that the Broncos would go this route. They have many needs and quarterback is squarely at the top of their list. It is also a deep wide receiving class and you can find playmakers in the mid-rounds if needed. Odunze has legit WR1 potential, but I do not think this is a pick the Broncos should make right now, College football produces talented receivers each year so they can afford to pass on a top talent this year.

Also, it is likely that Odunze is off the board before the Broncos pick anyway. He makes a ton of sense for a team like the Giants, Titans, Falcons, and Bears who all pick ahead of the Broncos. He’s a fun prospect but not one the Broncos should strongly consider.