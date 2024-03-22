Broncos GM George Paton and OL coach Zach Strief are in attendance at the Michigan Pro Day

According to reports, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and offensive line coach Zach Strief are present at the Michigan Pro Day today. Jim Nagy, who runs the Senior Bowl, had a full list of team representatives who will be present at the pro day and it looks like it will be a crowded one for McCarthy and others.
PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024
Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/ogpVnaJ35V
A total of 18 Michigan prospects are expected to perform in front of general managers, coaches, scouts, and executives during today's pro day. Here is a full list of participants that includes quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
- AJ Barner, Tight end
- Blake Corum, Running back
- Braiden McGregor, Edge rusher
- Cornelius Johnson, Wide receiver
- Drake Nugent, Offensive lineman
- J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback
- Jaylen Harrell, Defensive lineman
- Josh Wallace, Defensive back
- Junior Colson, Linebacker
- Karsen Barnhart, Offensive lineman
- Kris Jenkins, Defensive lineman
- LaDarius Henderson, Offensive lineman
- Mike Barrett, Linebacker
- Mike Sainristil, Defensive back
- Roman Wilson, Wide receiver
- Trente Jones, Offensive lineman
- Trevor Keegan, Offensive lineman
- Zak Zinter, Offensive lineman
McCarthy has reportedly been the quarterback of choice for head coach Sean Payton since the beginning of the draft process. However, since then, McCarthy’s stock has gone from being a mid to late first-round pick to potentially being a top 5 selection in April’s NFL Draft. The Broncos who currently have the 12th overall selection in the draft are unfortunately not in a great spot to land the talented quarterback prospect and face a bit of competition to get him. It is possible that McCarthy could go second or third overall to the Commanders and Patriots, we could see the Vikings trade up for him from their 11th overall spot, and the Giants at 6th overall are reportedly interested in him as well. So, the Broncos who pick 12th overall and lack draft picks and tradeable players are facing an uphill battle if they want to move up for the former Wolverines quarterback.
Despite all that, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton who handles the scouting side of things will be present to get an up-close look at McCarthy during today’s pro day.
As for Strief, the Broncos offensive line coach, he will be looking at the multiple Michigan offensive line prospects participating in today’s pro day.
Michigan center and Denver native Drake Nugent (informal meeting): "It would mean the world to play for the #Broncos, especially now that they got Sean Payton in there. I love Denver. I love the Broncos. I’ve always been a Broncos fan my whole life. It would be a dream come true"— Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 3, 2024
Nugent, a Broncos fan who could compete at center will be working out along with interior offensive line prospect Karsen Barnhart, offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson, interior offensive line prospect Trente Jones, and guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter. Offensive line coach Zach Strief will have an up-close look at these prospects and determine if any of them can help the Broncos' offensive line moving forward.
Head coach Sean Payton puts an emphasis on offensive line play so the team will always be looking for capable players in the draft who can start right away or for the team in the future.
As for the rest of the prospects, running back Blake Corum figures to be one of the first backs drafted while the explosive Roman Wilson could be a second-round selection. On the defensive side, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and linebacker Junior Colson are two players who could immediately help the Broncos defense if drafted. Both figure to be day two picks and names the team could be interested in.
Loading comments...