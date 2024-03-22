Broncos GM George Paton and OL coach Zach Strief are in attendance at the Michigan Pro Day

According to reports, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and offensive line coach Zach Strief are present at the Michigan Pro Day today. Jim Nagy, who runs the Senior Bowl, had a full list of team representatives who will be present at the pro day and it looks like it will be a crowded one for McCarthy and others.

PRO-DAY UPDATE: Only fitting that national champs @UMichFootball, with record 18 Combine invitees, have biggest NFL turnout for pro-day.



Here's list of NFL attendees who'll be in Ann Arbor today, including former UM & current Chargers coaches Jim Harbaugh, Jesse Minter, & Ben… pic.twitter.com/ogpVnaJ35V — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2024

A total of 18 Michigan prospects are expected to perform in front of general managers, coaches, scouts, and executives during today's pro day. Here is a full list of participants that includes quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

AJ Barner, Tight end

Blake Corum, Running back

Braiden McGregor, Edge rusher

Cornelius Johnson, Wide receiver

Drake Nugent, Offensive lineman

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback

Jaylen Harrell, Defensive lineman

Josh Wallace, Defensive back

Junior Colson, Linebacker

Karsen Barnhart, Offensive lineman

Kris Jenkins, Defensive lineman

LaDarius Henderson, Offensive lineman

Mike Barrett, Linebacker

Mike Sainristil, Defensive back

Roman Wilson, Wide receiver

Trente Jones, Offensive lineman

Trevor Keegan, Offensive lineman

Zak Zinter, Offensive lineman

McCarthy has reportedly been the quarterback of choice for head coach Sean Payton since the beginning of the draft process. However, since then, McCarthy’s stock has gone from being a mid to late first-round pick to potentially being a top 5 selection in April’s NFL Draft. The Broncos who currently have the 12th overall selection in the draft are unfortunately not in a great spot to land the talented quarterback prospect and face a bit of competition to get him. It is possible that McCarthy could go second or third overall to the Commanders and Patriots, we could see the Vikings trade up for him from their 11th overall spot, and the Giants at 6th overall are reportedly interested in him as well. So, the Broncos who pick 12th overall and lack draft picks and tradeable players are facing an uphill battle if they want to move up for the former Wolverines quarterback.

Despite all that, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton who handles the scouting side of things will be present to get an up-close look at McCarthy during today’s pro day.

As for Strief, the Broncos offensive line coach, he will be looking at the multiple Michigan offensive line prospects participating in today’s pro day.

Michigan center and Denver native Drake Nugent (informal meeting): "It would mean the world to play for the #Broncos, especially now that they got Sean Payton in there. I love Denver. I love the Broncos. I’ve always been a Broncos fan my whole life. It would be a dream come true" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 3, 2024

Nugent, a Broncos fan who could compete at center will be working out along with interior offensive line prospect Karsen Barnhart, offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson, interior offensive line prospect Trente Jones, and guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter. Offensive line coach Zach Strief will have an up-close look at these prospects and determine if any of them can help the Broncos' offensive line moving forward.

Head coach Sean Payton puts an emphasis on offensive line play so the team will always be looking for capable players in the draft who can start right away or for the team in the future.

As for the rest of the prospects, running back Blake Corum figures to be one of the first backs drafted while the explosive Roman Wilson could be a second-round selection. On the defensive side, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and linebacker Junior Colson are two players who could immediately help the Broncos defense if drafted. Both figure to be day two picks and names the team could be interested in.