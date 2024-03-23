Broncos updated draft pick order

Since the Denver Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy, it is a good time to take a peak at the Broncos’ 2024 NFL Draft order. Denver’s official Twitter (I will not call it X) account posted their current official draft pick lineup, and we have some pretty good opportunities to snag talent on the big weekend that starts April 25th at 12pm.

Also, this is pretty cool: the Broncos have shared the past players they’ve selected with the same picks.

The following picks are sealed — for now:

Day 1

Round one, 12th pick overall

Day 2

Round three, 76th pick overall

Day 3

Round four, 121st pick overall

Round five, 136th pick overall

Round five, 145th pick overall

Round five, 147th pick overall

Round six, 203rd pick overall

Round six, 207th pick overall

I list them as ‘current’ draft picks because obviously they’re subject to change at any point. We could end up trading up or back and rearranging all of these.

So let me ask you — Who do you think we should draft at 12th overall this year?