NFL Draft Profile Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse

The Denver Broncos head into the 2024 NFL Draft with eight selections and a myriad of needs on both sides of the ball. Quarterback is at the top of most fan’s wish lists, but with the expected run of signal callers early on in the Top 5-7 picks, it would take a major move up for board for the Broncos to snag one of the better prospects in the draft.

Yesterday I looked at J.J. McCarthy as an option in a move up the boards, but if that doesn’t happen the franchise will have to consider other options who will potentially be available at the #12 selection. I’m a firm believer in investing in the defensive front seven to improve the Broncos’ defense in 2024. One of the best defensive prospects available is Jared Verse. After spending several years at the University of Albany playing FCS ball, Verse made jump to the FBS level and joining the Florida State two seasons ago and never looked back.

The uptick in competition didn’t faze Verse who played lights out in back-to-back seasons. The Broncos held a formal interview with him at the NFL Combine, so it’s clear there is significant interest there. Let’s take a deeper dive into Verse as a prospect and why Denver should consider drafting him with their top selection.

Player Profile: Jared Verse, EDGE — Florida State

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 254 pounds | Arm Length: 33-1/2” | Hand Size: 9-7/8”

40-Yard Dash: 4.58 seconds | 3-Cone: 7.31 seconds | Bench: 31 reps | Vertical: 35”

Statistics at Florida State: 25 games, 44 solo tackles, 44 assisted tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Film Room & Highlights

Hart’s Scouting Report

Positives:

Converts speed to power and has a great bull rush to overpower opposing offensive tackles

High motor, high effort player who takes good pursuit angles to the quarterback

Advanced technique and hand usage in the trenches relative to his peers

Diversified his pass rush move repertoire in ‘23 and played with a nasty demeanor

Quality first-step and get off at the line of scrimmage result in a knack for sacks and tackles for loss

Athleticism on tape and translated production match

One of the better run defending EDGE players in this class

Jared Verse wants to wreck you. pic.twitter.com/f0lbJu2WsM — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 21, 2024

Negatives:

Does not possess elite length and his frame is likely maxed out

Over-aggressiveness in pursuit can lead to errant approach and missed tackles

Has some issues with leverage while attempting stunts and might struggle generating interior pressure in the NFL on a routine basis

Needs to drive through and finish tackles consistently

On the older side for prospects and will be a 24-year-old rookie

Projection: Top 15 Selection

Why the Denver Broncos should consider drafting Verse

Quarterback undoubtedly is the most important position on the field, but if the Broncos aren’t able to secure a top prospect or have conviction in any of the second-tier signal callers available at #12 overall—investing in a top-tier pass rusher and defender makes a lot of sense. Verse is my highest-rated edge rusher in this year’s class and a quality fit for Vance Joseph’s defense. I believe he would instantly become their best player at the position.

The future landscape of Denver’s EDGE group is still up in the air. Ohio State alumni Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning are set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. Nik Bonitto showed a lot of promise with his pass rush win-rate last season but is still a significant work in progress against the run. The wild card in Denver’s edge group is Drew Sanders, who I feel should continue to grow and develop at inside linebacker as opposed to transitioning to a full-time EDGE player.

In a situation where the Broncos don’t land a quarterback or trade down, Verse is one of the players in this year’s draft I’d be comfortable with Denver selecting. There is no doubt the franchise needs better players on their front seven that can help out their secondary. The EDGE position is one of the top five in the league relative to value and importance, so I wouldn’t be disappointed at all bringing Verse into the fold to help fortify the defensive foundations moving forward.