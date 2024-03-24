All quiet on the Broncos’ QB front ... just the way Payton wants

Good morning, Broncos Country!

No one knows anything about what the Denver Broncos have planned at quarterback.

No. One.

And that’s just the way Sean Payton wants it. Make no mistake, this is Payton’s decision, and his alone. George Paton will have about as much influence in this decision as a random fan.

Since the news conferences at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Broncos have been locked down like a conclave at the facility. Needless to say, that is causing a sense of angst from some fans and media. Basically every quarterback has been discussed for this franchise by now.

White smoke will eventually rise from the facility, but until then, the rumors and speculation will grow since that’s all we have.

Even the national reporters don’t know. There was a suggestion on Friday that the Broncos could roll with Jarrett Stidham. If that happens, you’re admitting defeat. Stidham ain’t it.

But since no one knows anything, that falls into the “I think” part of this equation. Because again, no one knows anything. And the only people who know, won’t leak. If they do, they’ll have to deal with Payton.

You get the sense he wants everyone to guess and speculate, including the rest of the NFL.

That’s not a lot of fun as a fan, but if Denver finally gets this right that’s all that matters.

As we wait for the white smoke, I’m reminded of what Payton said at the Combine:

“I think we’ll be really good at this, and I think to some degree, we’re glad that a lot of people aren’t.”

