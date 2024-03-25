Broncos free agency was a targeted approach

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was interviewed by DenverBroncos.com’s Sydney Jones this weekend at the NFL owner’s meeting. While a lot was discussed in that video, the thing that stuck out the most for me was his comments on how the team approached free agency this year.

“We spent a lot of time targeting certain players,” Sean Payton said via the team’s official website. “It wasn’t going to be like a year ago where we made a lot of news early. I think it was more of a slow process where we wanted to find the exact fit for a position.”

It was a relatively quiet free agency and it felt like the signings were very targeted as Payton confirmed. Despite it being the ‘legal tampering’ period for the first wave of free agents, the Broncos instead targeted players considered more of second wave guys. They were clearly players Denver wanted badly and were not going to sit around and wait.

The team needs a lot of rebuilding done and this was a good first step. They did not overspend and got players they felt could plug some of those holes this year. It’s a good start. Now go nail the NFL draft in a month.

