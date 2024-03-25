Sean Payton says Broncos trade up scenario ‘realistic’

Sean Payton isn’t holding back this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network asked him how realistic it is for the Denver Broncos to be a potential trade up team in the 2024 NFL Draft and he didn’t mince words. He even mentioned which team everyone is looking at.

Here at the AFC Coaches Breakfast, I asked #Broncos coach Sean Payton how realistic it was for him to be a potential trade-up team?



“Realistic.”



He said they’ll look at it, and noted, “It’s good to be Monti (Ossenfort) right now.” Hard to know what it will cost eventually… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2024

The full quote threw a little bit of a cold water on things, however, because anything can and will happen on that trade scenario.

“I think that’s realistic,” Payton said. “I think it’s realistic. What’s hard to predict, though, is what’s on the receiving end. I think it’s good to be Monti today at Arizona. So it’s hard to predict what that cost is and yet I certainly wouldn’t say it’s unrealistic and we’ll pay close attention to it.”

The Arizona Cardinals hold the fourth overall pick and that looks like where the J.J. McCarthy sweepstakes begins.

Payton had a lot to say about McCarthy too. They held a private throwing session with him the day after his pro day.

Sean Payton and the Broncos had a private session with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy.



“I wasn’t at J.J.’s pro day, but we had a private the next day, where we sent him a bunch of information, spent four or five hours with him, and made him throw all over again. …” pic.twitter.com/yw46v13zMZ — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 25, 2024

The cost to move up from 12 to 4 is going to be a King’s ransom, but in a league driven by the quarterback it will be worth every penny if J.J. McCarthy grows into a legit NFL franchise quarterback. Conversely, it’ll be devastating for a team trying to rebuild if he turns out to be just another quarterback.

Payton seems to know quarterback play rather well, so for now I’m all in on him going big to get the guy he wants. Where do you stand on this potential trade up scenario?