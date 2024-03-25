Broncos tease uniform changes

The Denver Broncos teased a uniform change earlier this year, but with their first tease releasing today it is looking more like a uniform refresh than a full redesign. So anyone who had hopes for something dynamic and fun, you need to reset your expectations.

Broncos president Damani Leech confirmed that the team colors and logo would remain the same. The only changes are to the design of the uniforms.

A little less than a year ago, Leech had confirmed that the team was working on a new uniform saying, “We are definitely working on it. When fans should expect it is still TBD. For those who know, it’s quite a lengthy process, both with the league and with Nike. Carrie [Walton Penner] has been great in this. She led a team of us, and we went up to Beaverton this past spring and spent a day with the Nike folks, talking about concepts, helping them understand what it means to be a Bronco and what we think about our community. We are still working on it and when we are ready to share something, we will certainly be sharing it.”

So here we are a year later and after all the hype and rumors, we’re getting a uniform rework. No new colors. No new logo. Just a few tweets to the same uniform. For me, this is a huge ‘L’ for the Broncos. I was pretty hyped personally for something big like they did in 1997 with the new uniform and logo.

I will note that while I am disappointed they avoided a bolder approach, I’ll probably still talk myself into liking whatever changes they made. Even a slight refresh is fun in its own way. I just had my mindset on something bigger.

Are you still as hyped after seeing that the colors and logo will remain as they’ve been? Share in the comments section below.