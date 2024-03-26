NFL Draft Profile: Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper

One prospect who may interest the Denver Broncos during the 2024 NFL Draft is former Texas A&M linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper. He is a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker who is viewed as the top off-the-ball linebacker in the draft. NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Cooper ranked as his 24th overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft and has Cooper as his top off-the-ball linebacker in the draft.

Cooper played a total of four seasons at Texas A&M and is coming off a career year for the Aggies. During his four seasons at Texas A&M, he totaled 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, and 3 forced fumbles. This past season, he totaled 84 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 8 sacks, 2 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper last season:



87.6 Run Defense Grade

86.4 Pass Rush Grade

85.5 Coverage Grade



ONLY Linebacker with 85+ Grades in all three categories pic.twitter.com/fuvrpJ3XgX — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 20, 2024

Player Profile

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230 pounds

40-time: 4.51 seconds

Arm Length: 34 inches

Hands: 9 3⁄ 4 inches

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9’10”

Film Room

Scouting Report

Strengths

A long rangy linebacker with a lean build and elite athletic traits

Explosive athlete who can make plays in the backfield and is a sideline-to-sideline rangy player

Elite closing speed to get after quarterbacks and ball carriers quickly

Was used effectively as a spy against athletic/running QBs

Aggressive player who plays each snap with his hair on fire

Avoids blockers and traffic well while pursuing the ball carrier

Good awareness, instincts, and play recognition and is able to sniff out screens quickly

Explosive and effective blitzer off the edge or up the middle (8 sacks this past season)

Physical tackler who brings down ball carriers instantly

Comfortable in man coverage and has enough athleticism to stick with tight ends and running backs

Plug and play starter as a rookie who can play all three downs for a defense

Weaknesses

Has a lean build and could struggle against the run some if bigger and stronger lineman reach the second level

Likely needs to be kept clean by his defensive lineman and allowed to roam freely to reach his top potential

Can be a little over-aggressive at times and miss tackles while on the run on the edges

Will need to get better at consistently lowering his pad level

Edgerrin Cooper RAS

Edgerrin Cooper - LB - Texas A&M



Pro-Day update pic.twitter.com/DeVT7JBXKc — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) March 22, 2024

What other analysts are saying about Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper

NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah - Link

Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability. Against the pass, he is very smooth in his drops, playing with vision and awareness. He is very comfortable in man coverage and has plenty of speed to carry tight ends up the seam. He is an explosive blitzer and has shown the ability to separate the quarterback from the ball. Against the run, he is quick to fill in the hole and displays stopping power as a tackler. He will have some fly-by missed tackles when in lateral pursuit. Overall, Cooper is an instinctive and explosive prospect who generates a bunch of splash plays. He’s ready to start right away, and I believe his best football is still ahead of him.

NFL.com’s draft analyst Lance Zierlein - Link

Highly physical linebacker with elite top-end speed and a burning desire to get to the football that can lead to some inconsistencies in his play. Cooper is average at diagnosing the run but takes off around traffic on a mission to find the ball-carrier once he sees it. He can be undisciplined playing his run fits and takes unorthodox paths downhill, but he somehow finds ways to slither around blocks and make challenging tackles. Cooper is a punishing hitter/tackler from any spot on the field, but he’s going to overshoot the mark from time to time due to his lack of control in pursuit. He’s a capable quarterback spy, can blitz the pocket and will be an instant hit on special teams, but teams will need to balance the inconsistencies with the passionate run-and-hit mentality.

Does Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper make sense for the Denver Broncos?

The Broncos need a player like Cooper in the middle of their defense but I do not think the Broncos will be in a position to get him.

As we speak, the Broncos have the 12th overall pick in the first round and then don’t pick until the third round of the draft. On top of the lack of picks in the first two days of the draft, they have a huge need at quarterback that will come first before all other picks. Cooper is expected to be a late 1st round or early 2nd round selection in the draft and barring a trade back, likely will not be available for the Broncos when they’re on the clock.

He would be an excellent addition to their linebacker group. Alex Singleton is a tackling machine but has been up and down with his play throughout his time with the Broncos. He also will have no guaranteed money left on his contract next season and is a potential cut candidate. The team did lose Josey Jewell to free agency and signed veteran Cody Barton to a one-year deal to help replace him while also re-signing Jonas Griffith as well. These three figure to be your top linebackers this season but the unit overall could use an improvement and some youth and athleticism added. Cooper would check all those boxes and likely come in and start right away.

Barring a trade back that nets the Broncos a second-round pick, it seems unlikely that they will have a shot at Cooper but he would be an excellent addition to this team.