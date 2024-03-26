International free agent Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit visited the Broncos

According to NFL Network’s lead reporter Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos worked out Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on Monday. He is one of the more high-profile names in the International Player Pathway Program and will visit with the Chiefs today and spent last week with the Browns and Jets.

The 6-3, 23-year-old former Rugby star is nicknamed “Rees-Lightning” and showcased that recently at the USF pro day where he ran a 4.43 40-time. That’s a pretty good 40-time for anyone, but Rees-Zammit told reporters he was disappointed by these times since he was in the 4.2/4.3 range while training.

“A bit disappointed in my 40,” Rees-Zammit said afterward. “Last week, I was getting some really good times. I was getting low 4.3s, high 4.2s. So it is what it is. It’s just what happens on the day. But I know I can run that fast. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but I know what I can do and I’m happy with the day and how the day went.”

Rees-Zammit is without a position currently, but he is aiming to be a running back/wide receiver/kick returner in the NFL. He did tell reporters that his Rugby background would make transitioning to running back the easiest for him.

“I’m pretty happy with how I ran my routes, just about how fluid I could be, how I could show off my change of direction, how I can get in and out of breaks,” he said. “I think there are a lot of transferable skills. In rugby, you’re always trying to get your hands on the ball as much as often and you’re always trying to break defenses, look for spaces, be aware. Catching kickoffs, catch and kick receipts, punt receipts, there’s a lot of transferable skills, and I think running back shows up probably best, getting the ball in my hand early, being able to pick a gap, being able to be aware of the surroundings.”

Since this program began, there have been a total of 37 international players on NFL rosters and 18 are currently on an NFL roster. There have also been a total of five players, Jordan Mailata, Jakob Johnson, Efe Obada, Sammis Reyes and David Bada who have been on an active roster in the NFL.

What helps Rees-Zammit’s odds of sticking with an NFL team is that for the first time, the NFL is allowing a 17th spot on a practice squad for an international player. The league is also allowing teams to elevate these international players to the active roster a maximum of three times in a season. This will allow these players to develop and give them a chance to play in the NFL.

Last season, the Broncos had international player, defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi on their roster for the entire offseason. He was waived during the final cuts but was signed to the Broncos practice squad where he remained for the entire season. He was not signed to a futures contract and is currently a free agent.

He has an intriguing skill set and could be an interesting chess piece for Sean Payton to tinker with this offseason. Obviously, he is a longshot to ever play a snap for the Broncos or any other NFL team but I would roll the dice on the athleticism and see what you can get.

We shall see if anything comes from this visit and if the Broncos will eventually add the former intriguing Rugby star to their roster.