‘Broncos’ Madness’ continues as the choices get tougher

Welcome back to the Broncos Madness!

Hopefully your March Madness brackets aren’t completely busted, but even if so, now it’s time to move to the next round of Broncos Madness!

As if many of the choices weren’t impossible enough the first time around, now there are even a few tougher ones — so tough I don’t even know if Petyon F-ing Manning will even make it to the next round.

And for the record, there should really be only one choice for the last one ;)

The OG

Poll Winners Floyd Little

Jim Turner vote view results 98% Floyd Little (278 votes)

1% Jim Turner (5 votes) 283 votes total Vote Now

Poll Upchurch v. Fletcher Rick Upchurch

Simon Fletcher vote view results 48% Rick Upchurch (136 votes)

51% Simon Fletcher (143 votes) 279 votes total Vote Now

Poll ESPN’s Finest v. OG #18 Tom Jackson

Frank Tripucka vote view results 85% Tom Jackson (242 votes)

14% Frank Tripucka (41 votes) 283 votes total Vote Now

Poll Moses v. Taylor Haven Moses

Lionel Taylor vote view results 60% Haven Moses (166 votes)

39% Lionel Taylor (108 votes) 274 votes total Vote Now

The Elway Era

Poll Maybe still the toughest choice... John Elway

Shannon Sharpe vote view results 94% John Elway (298 votes)

5% Shannon Sharpe (16 votes) 314 votes total Vote Now

Poll Meck v. Elam Karl Mecklenburg

Jason Elam vote view results 77% Karl Mecklenburg (230 votes)

22% Jason Elam (66 votes) 296 votes total Vote Now

Poll So unfair to choose between these friends Dennis Smith

Steve Atwater vote view results 6% Dennis Smith (20 votes)

93% Steve Atwater (281 votes) 301 votes total Vote Now

Poll Tackle Bro v. Fullback Mark Schlereth

Howard Griffith vote view results 81% Mark Schlereth (232 votes)

18% Howard Griffith (51 votes) 283 votes total Vote Now

The Manning Show...for now

Poll I think PFM would pick Champ... Peyton Manning

Champ Bailey vote view results 66% Peyton Manning (196 votes)

33% Champ Bailey (99 votes) 295 votes total Vote Now

Poll The best smiles Demaryius Thomas

D-Ware vote view results 78% Demaryius Thomas (230 votes)

21% D-Ware (63 votes) 293 votes total Vote Now

Poll Two defenders Alfred Williams

Trevor Pryce vote view results 49% Alfred Williams (135 votes)

50% Trevor Pryce (139 votes) 274 votes total Vote Now

Poll Tough one Matt Prater

Emmanuel Sanders vote view results 24% Matt Prater (72 votes)

75% Emmanuel Sanders (226 votes) 298 votes total Vote Now

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll Two fabulous wins 1977 AFCC

SB 32 vote view results 8% 1977 AFCC (23 votes)

91% SB 32 (252 votes) 275 votes total Vote Now

Poll A magical season every game 2015 AFCC win over the Pats

SB 50 Miller Show vote view results 20% 2015 AFCC win over the Pats (57 votes)

79% SB 50 Miller Show (224 votes) 281 votes total Vote Now

Poll So Much Elway Greatness The Drive II

The Helicopter vote view results 30% The Drive II (86 votes)

69% The Helicopter (194 votes) 280 votes total Vote Now