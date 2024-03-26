 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Broncos’ Madness’ continues as the choices get tougher

There are probably no Cinderella winners here.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
NFL: AUG 28 Preseason - Broncos at Cowboys Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome back to the Broncos Madness!

Hopefully your March Madness brackets aren’t completely busted, but even if so, now it’s time to move to the next round of Broncos Madness!

As if many of the choices weren’t impossible enough the first time around, now there are even a few tougher ones — so tough I don’t even know if Petyon F-ing Manning will even make it to the next round.

And for the record, there should really be only one choice for the last one ;)

(and thanks again to areferee for the graphics!)

AReferee

The OG

Poll

Winners

view results
  • 98%
    Floyd Little
    (278 votes)
  • 1%
    Jim Turner
    (5 votes)
283 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Upchurch v. Fletcher

view results
  • 48%
    Rick Upchurch
    (136 votes)
  • 51%
    Simon Fletcher
    (143 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

Poll

ESPN’s Finest v. OG #18

view results
  • 85%
    Tom Jackson
    (242 votes)
  • 14%
    Frank Tripucka
    (41 votes)
283 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Moses v. Taylor

view results
  • 60%
    Haven Moses
    (166 votes)
  • 39%
    Lionel Taylor
    (108 votes)
274 votes total Vote Now

The Elway Era

Poll

Maybe still the toughest choice...

view results
  • 94%
    John Elway
    (298 votes)
  • 5%
    Shannon Sharpe
    (16 votes)
314 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Meck v. Elam

view results
  • 77%
    Karl Mecklenburg
    (230 votes)
  • 22%
    Jason Elam
    (66 votes)
296 votes total Vote Now

Poll

So unfair to choose between these friends

view results
  • 6%
    Dennis Smith
    (20 votes)
  • 93%
    Steve Atwater
    (281 votes)
301 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Tackle Bro v. Fullback

view results
  • 81%
    Mark Schlereth
    (232 votes)
  • 18%
    Howard Griffith
    (51 votes)
283 votes total Vote Now

The Manning Show...for now

Poll

I think PFM would pick Champ...

view results
  • 66%
    Peyton Manning
    (196 votes)
  • 33%
    Champ Bailey
    (99 votes)
295 votes total Vote Now

Poll

The best smiles

view results
  • 78%
    Demaryius Thomas
    (230 votes)
  • 21%
    D-Ware
    (63 votes)
293 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Two defenders

view results
  • 49%
    Alfred Williams
    (135 votes)
  • 50%
    Trevor Pryce
    (139 votes)
274 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Tough one

view results
  • 24%
    Matt Prater
    (72 votes)
  • 75%
    Emmanuel Sanders
    (226 votes)
298 votes total Vote Now

Broncos’ Greatest Hits

Poll

Two fabulous wins

view results
  • 8%
    1977 AFCC
    (23 votes)
  • 91%
    SB 32
    (252 votes)
275 votes total Vote Now

Poll

A magical season every game

view results
  • 20%
    2015 AFCC win over the Pats
    (57 votes)
  • 79%
    SB 50 Miller Show
    (224 votes)
281 votes total Vote Now

Poll

So Much Elway Greatness

view results
  • 30%
    The Drive II
    (86 votes)
  • 69%
    The Helicopter
    (194 votes)
280 votes total Vote Now

Poll

There is only one right answer here...

view results
  • 59%
    The Orange Crush
    (166 votes)
  • 40%
    No Fly Zone
    (113 votes)
279 votes total Vote Now

