‘Broncos’ Madness’ continues as the choices get tougher

Welcome back to the Broncos Madness!
Hopefully your March Madness brackets aren’t completely busted, but even if so, now it’s time to move to the next round of Broncos Madness!
As if many of the choices weren’t impossible enough the first time around, now there are even a few tougher ones — so tough I don’t even know if Petyon F-ing Manning will even make it to the next round.
And for the record, there should really be only one choice for the last one ;)
(and thanks again to areferee for the graphics!)
The OG
Poll
Winners
-
98%
Floyd Little
-
1%
Jim Turner
Poll
Upchurch v. Fletcher
-
48%
Rick Upchurch
-
51%
Simon Fletcher
Poll
ESPN’s Finest v. OG #18
-
85%
Tom Jackson
-
14%
Frank Tripucka
Poll
Moses v. Taylor
-
60%
Haven Moses
-
39%
Lionel Taylor
The Elway Era
Poll
Maybe still the toughest choice...
-
94%
John Elway
-
5%
Shannon Sharpe
Poll
Meck v. Elam
-
77%
Karl Mecklenburg
-
22%
Jason Elam
Poll
So unfair to choose between these friends
-
6%
Dennis Smith
-
93%
Steve Atwater
Poll
Tackle Bro v. Fullback
-
81%
Mark Schlereth
-
18%
Howard Griffith
The Manning Show...for now
Poll
I think PFM would pick Champ...
-
66%
Peyton Manning
-
33%
Champ Bailey
Poll
The best smiles
-
78%
Demaryius Thomas
-
21%
D-Ware
Poll
Two defenders
-
49%
Alfred Williams
-
50%
Trevor Pryce
Poll
Tough one
-
24%
Matt Prater
-
75%
Emmanuel Sanders
Broncos’ Greatest Hits
Poll
Two fabulous wins
-
8%
1977 AFCC
-
91%
SB 32
Poll
A magical season every game
-
20%
2015 AFCC win over the Pats
-
79%
SB 50 Miller Show
Poll
So Much Elway Greatness
-
30%
The Drive II
-
69%
The Helicopter
Poll
There is only one right answer here...
-
59%
The Orange Crush
-
40%
No Fly Zone
